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Budding Cardinals Star Walter Nolen Gets Exciting Injury Update

The Arizona Cardinals are set for a quick return on Walter Nolen III.
Donnie Druin|
Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals got an exciting update on their former first-round pick Walter Nolen III, who played in just six games due to various injuries last season.

"There could be setbacks, but right now all this is trending great for the 22nd for all these guys, where we feel really good. It was a very — I was very happy this morning with the meeting we had," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said when asked about Nolen. The 22nd is when the Cardinals will report to training camp in July.

This is massive news for the Cardinals and Nolen, as the defensive lineman suffered a calf injury ahead of training camp and later returned before suffering a meniscus injury, which required surgery and landed him on injured reserve.

Nolen's status entering 2026 was unknown, though there was outside hope the Cardinals would get their first-round pick back on the field ahead of the regular season.

That hope seems to be on the inside as well.

Nolen flashed potential to be one of the best players in his class whenever he was on the field, tallying 11 tackles and two sacks on just 43% of defensive snaps.

The sky appears to be the limit for Nolen — if he can stay healthy.

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Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

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