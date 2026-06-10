Budding Cardinals Star Walter Nolen Gets Exciting Injury Update

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals got an exciting update on their former first-round pick Walter Nolen III, who played in just six games due to various injuries last season.

"There could be setbacks, but right now all this is trending great for the 22nd for all these guys, where we feel really good. It was a very — I was very happy this morning with the meeting we had," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said when asked about Nolen. The 22nd is when the Cardinals will report to training camp in July.

This is massive news for the Cardinals and Nolen, as the defensive lineman suffered a calf injury ahead of training camp and later returned before suffering a meniscus injury, which required surgery and landed him on injured reserve.

Nolen's status entering 2026 was unknown, though there was outside hope the Cardinals would get their first-round pick back on the field ahead of the regular season.

That hope seems to be on the inside as well.

Nolen flashed potential to be one of the best players in his class whenever he was on the field, tallying 11 tackles and two sacks on just 43% of defensive snaps.

The sky appears to be the limit for Nolen — if he can stay healthy.