Cardinals Basically Just Ruled Rookie Out For Entire 2026 Season

GLENDALE — Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals placed rookie defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor on injured reserve to begin training camp.

Today, he was essentially ruled out for the entire season.

Proctor suffered a torn meniscus earlier in the offseason and was set to be out for an extended period of time according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

That was over a month ago. Today, LaFleur said Proctor didn't suffer any further damage beyond a meniscus, though it didn't make sense for him to play in 2026.

"It just was not good in terms of for this year. So not to go too far into it, could he maybe have made it back by December? Stuff like that? Maybe. But it just wasn't worth it to try to rush it at that point. Any player that you lose for the season, like that just that sucks, right? For the Cardinals, but also you feel for the player," LaFleur said of Proctor.

"They love this game, and then now you have a rookie who just moved across the country who does this, like, 'Man, you're still part of this, man. Be around, be in those meetings, be around the players, attack your rehab, soak it all in, and bottle that up so when you get back healthy, maybe you could find a gear that you didn't even know you had, and try to make this a blessing in disguise.'

"So his spirit's been great. I've seen him obviously every day that I've been here. I saw him today, just him as he was walking the weight room, and you know he's ready to attack it."

That's a massive blow for a Cardinals room that was counting on his upside and potential despite being a fourth-round pick. Proctor, though undersized, possessed elite athleticism for an interior defensive lineman and was set to play the second of a fun 1-2 punch alongside Walter Nolen III.

Proctor now unfortunately joins the likes of Nolen and Darius Robinson as players who suffered lower body injuries ahead of the start of their respective rookie seasons. Nolen and Robinson suffered calf injuries but were able to somewhat play in their first year.

That's not a similar story for Proctor — at least according to LaFleur.

Arizona still has the likes of Roy Lopez, Andrew Billings, Dante Stills and L.J. Collier alongside Nolen, Robinson and others.

Still, it's a big blow for a Cardinals defensive line that needs to improve.