Cardinals Officially Lose Exciting Rookie to Injured Reserve

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of roster moves today, one being an unfortunate placement of rookie defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor on injured reserve.

Proctor suffered a torn meniscus during the offseason, as confirmed by head coach Mike LaFleur — who believes it will be a significant injury.

"Kaleb Proctor had a meniscus tear, so he'll miss quite a bit of time. If not — I don't want to say absolute — but if not the whole year," he told reporters last month.

Arizona signed defensive lineman Coziah Izzard to fill his spot ahead of training camp.

More on Kaleb Proctor

Proctor, a fourth-round pick from Southeastern Louisiana, was the first FCS player taken in the 2026 draft. He is an elite athlete in the defensive interior but was considered undersized for the position.

“I use my arm length. I think I have 33-inch arms. I use my length and my quickness and my speed to beat the offensive guards and tackles," Proctor said after being drafted with the 104th pick.

"I feel like I bring a twitchiness to the table. An explosiveness. I’m quick out of my stance and (I have) a quick first step.”

Proctor and Walter Nolen III were projected to be a dynamic duo in Arizona's defensive interior this season, as both have the capability of emerging as disruptors up front. However, the potential of that tandem may have to wait.

Proctor's just the latest Cardinals rookie defensive lineman to suffer an injury before their debut, following in the footsteps of Nolen and Darius Robinson — both of whom suffered calf injuries ahead of their first season.

“I watched (DL) Walter Nolen (III). He’s just a freak of an athlete. dominant in the run, dominant in the pass—very hybrid. The D-line is just stacked," Proctor added after being drafted.

"The guy that announced the pick (DL Roy Lopez) that was awesome. But, getting up there (on my visit) with (guys like) (OL) Paris Johnson (Jr.) and seeing those guys and seeing all of the work that they put in. I got to see those guys kind of work out, so it was awesome.”

More on Coziah Izzard

More from the Cardinals' press release on Izzard:

"Izzard (6-3, 305) spent his rookie season in 2025 on the practice squads of the Saints and Chiefs after entering the league with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent from Penn State. In five seasons at Penn State, Izzard played 51 games and had 78 tackles (40 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Izzard will wear jersey #93."