Calais Campbell’s Cardinals Decision Stings — But He Earned His Ending

The Arizona Cardinals won't be bringing back veteran defensive end Calais Campbell.

Campbell, per NFL insider Adam Schefter, is signing with the Baltimore Ravens for a 19th NFL season.

Six-time Pro-Bowl DE Calais Campbell, who played in Baltimore from 2020-2022, is returning to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens, per source. Campbell will 40 on Sept. 1 and this will be his 19th NFL season. pic.twitter.com/9j73pAI6xk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2026

Campbell, originally drafted by the Cardinals back in 2008, returned to the desert last season and had one of his best statistical years to date with 6.5 sacks, which ranked second in Arizona.

During the 2026 NFL Draft, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said the team had been in contact with Campbell on a potential reunion:

"Yeah, we've been in contact with Calais, and we're kind of just in a wait-and-see mode. We'll see. He certainly earned that right, and really enjoyed our year last year with him. And so, we'll see what that leads to down the road."

Now, Campbell returns to a Ravens team he previously spent time with from 2020-22.

"I've always tried to play well enough that I have a choice," Campbell said near the end of last season.

"I think I did well enough this year that I will have a choice. That's a good feeling."

And nobody can blame him, not even the most die hard of Cardinals fans who wanted him back in the desert.

Calais Campbell Choosing Ravens Hurts, But Was Respectable Call

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell (93) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Campbell, after 18 years, had earned the right to end his career however he wanted — whether that be retirement, returning to the desert or chasing a ring one last time.

Campbell previously tried to make things work with Arizona in hopes of building a postseason team in 2025, though those dreams quickly were derailed.

He's accomplished practically everything in the realm of professional football besides a Super Bowl, and when evaluating options of retirement, Baltimore or Arizona, it's clear the Ravens were the better option of the three.

And that's not to disparage the Cardinals, but more so it highlights the Ravens' current roster construction and far better chance to make a deep postseason run compared to Arizona. Such is life when you have Lamar Jackson leading the way.

Campbell is a franchise legend. He's sure to go into the Ring of Honor at some point in the future when the dust settles on his career.

And while it would have been ideal if he finished his career as a Cardinal, his overall resume and body of work earned the right (and respect) to end his playing days on his own accord — even if it stings for fans in Arizona.