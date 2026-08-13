The Arizona Cardinals will not see Carson Beck suit up tonight against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Beck is reportedly dealing with a ribs injury suffered last week, and the team is taking caution with his absence according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

#AZCardinals QB Carson Beck won’t play in tonight’s preseason game against the #Raiders due to a rib injury sustained in last Thursday’s Hall of Fame game. The injury is not considered serious.



Beck practiced through soreness all week but the team decided to keep him out… pic.twitter.com/UukQWuux2V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2026

After a strong preseason debut, the Cardinals were hoping to see Beck build off of it entering his second outing, where starters were going to play and possibly eat into Beck's playing time on the field. He played just over a half last week and completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.

"Consistency is the truest level of performance," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said earlier this week.

"To go out there and do it every single day, whether it be a preseason game, a practice, all those kind of things [is important]. And so you take it for what it is in that moment.

"You asked me about Carson. Carson operated the offense. We got in and out of the huddle. He wasn't rushed. Thought his eyes, his rhythm, his timing were for the most part in a good spot."

Beck's absence opens the door for practically the entire Cardinals' quarterback room in some form or fashion tonight.

For Jacoby Brissett, perhaps the starter can silence some noise and separate himself entering the next few weeks. Beck has garnered the spotlight and dominated headlines, though a strong outing from Brissett can quickly remind people of what he's capable of — especially in LaFleur's new system.

Gardner Minshew, listed second on the depth chart, can stake his claim as Arizona's true backup quarterback with an impressive performance tonight. If Brissett were to exit the lineup, that would create a dilemma for the Cardinals between wanting to see the veteran Minshew or rookie Beck. At least early in the season, Minshew can show he's capable of entering action and keeping games competitive.

Finally, Kedon Slovis seems doomed to enter the waiver wire after roster cuts. More than anything, Slovis could be a winner here with more extended looks in tonight's game with more opportunities to impress the other 31 teams who will be evaluating tape.

Beck's injury isn't a massive needle-mover. It won't quite define Beck or any of Arizona's other three quarterbacks. However, the NFL is all about opportunity, and the rest of the Cardinals' quarterback room can potentially swing momentum in their favor.