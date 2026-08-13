Carson Beck's Cardinals Update Reveals What Happened, Seriousness of Injury

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals won't see Carson Beck take the field for tonight's preseason tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a rib injury.

The injury, according to NFL insiders, isn't considered serious and the Cardinals are just being cautious with their third-round rookie. Beck reportedly suffered the injury in last week's Hall of Fame Game, where he impressed on primetime television.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss peeled the curtains back a bit more on the injury on X:

"According to a source, Beck injured it on his third-and-3 run in the first quarter of the Hall of Fame Game. He got four yards and the first down, and kept playing."

Weinfuss added the source told him theres, "zero long term worry" on Beck.

The injury happened early in action, and Beck managed to push through for the rest of the night to finish with an impressive stat line of 15/19 passing, 188 yards and one touchdown in just over one half of football.

It was a debut that impressed everybody in the building.

"I thought he got off to a good start. I think the most optimistic thing was just the clean operation," said general manager Monti Ossenfort this week.

"The way they got in and out of the huddle, the way that he handled the checks that came his way, he got the ball out of his hand, put it in the right spot. He was accurate, so [a] very positive start."

Beck practiced all week with seemingly no issues, taking part in Arizona's series of individual drills on top of participating in 11 v 11 team periods before training camp concluded. There was no mention of possibly sitting Beck from head coach Mike LaFleur when speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

"Continue to stack," LaFleur said earlier in the week when asked what the next step is for Beck.

"One day at a time. Like, let's see what we can do today. That's in the past. What do we learn from it? Because there was a lot of great learning experiences from that game in terms of stuff that us as an offense, us as a team, but each player could do a little bit better."

Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Kedon Slovis all will be under center for the Cardinals tonight at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 5:00 PM and can be found on CBS/Arizona's Family.