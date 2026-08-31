Carson Beck Injury Update: Cardinals Rookie QB Taking Next Step

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are excited to get rookie quarterback Carson Beck trending in the right direction.

Beck, who suffered a rib injury in the team's first preseason game, has been sidelined since — but is trending in the right direction according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

LaFleur spoke with reporters today and was asked if Arizona would look to add another quarterback to the roster via practice squad after keeping three on the active roster in Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Beck:

"Do not anticipate that we'll be bringing one [quarterback] back just based off obviously having three [on the active roster] and then kind of the development for Carson and so on and so forth. He'll be back today for practice," LaFleur said.

"... He'll be full go. I mean, obviously we're not tackling or anything like that, but he'll be ready to roll."

The Cardinals do not have a game this week, though Arizona will be practicing with the regular season just around the corner.

Despite not practicing within the last few weeks, the Cardinals appeared confident in Beck's progression from injury — so much so that he avoided injured reserve on cut-down day, which spared him from missing the first four games of the season.

Beck, at this point in time, is listed as Arizona's third-string quarterback behind Brissett and Minshew. However, the Cardinals just might want to see their rookie quarterback in action at some point this season before the 2027 offseason arrives.

Beck was part of a Cardinals rookie class that saw every (healthy) member make the initial 53-man roster.

Beck has impressed in meeting rooms and on the field thus far.

"It's going to be a broken record," LaFleur said after Beck's preseason debut vs. Carolina. He went 15-for-19 passing to tally 188 yards and a passing touchdown.

"The same thing that I keep seeing at practice where he just gets in and out of the huddle, and he doesn't make it too big. He just lives by the play."

Part of the allure with taking Beck this past draft was his maturity and college experience after playing at two prominent programs in Miami (FL) and Georgia.