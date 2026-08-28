Cardinals Insider Sets Record Straight on Carson Beck, Injured Reserve Rumors

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Beck was supposed to get hefty run during preseason play as a third-round rookie, though that's yet to happen.

Beck, who suffered a ribs injury in the Hall of Fame Game, hasn't played in preseason action since and very likely isn't going to play in Green Bay for tonight's finale against the Packers. Not only has he been sidelined on gamedays, he also hasn't practiced in weeks.

That's led some to believe Beck could potentially be a candidate to land on injured reserve ahead of final roster cuts, which would see him miss the first four games of the 2026 regular season.

"I'm not going to dive into it because we don't have to worry about that right now," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said when asked about Beck playing in the regular season.

"When we get closer, I'll answer that for you."

However, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says that's Beck landing on injured reserve isn't likely to happen.

"Carson Beck unlikely to start on IR - lost a chance at some valuable reps so that hurts we all were excited to see him play more after what he did in the first preseason game," he wrote on X this week.

The Cardinals are unlikely to play Jacoby Brissett tonight in Lambeau Field, setting Gardner Minshew and Kedon Slovis up for playing time to conclude preseason festivities.

Beck impressed in the short time we saw him on the field, grading out as one of Pro Football Focus' top preseason quarterbacks while showing a little of everything that made him an enticing Day 2 pick in this past draft.

Beck won't be Arizona's starter to begin the regular season thanks to Brissett's presence, though there's a common belief the Cardinals could turn to the Miami product if Arizona's tough schedule ultimately gets the best of them in the win-loss column.