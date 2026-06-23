Carson Beck Now Stands Out for One Reason in Cardinals' Rookie Class

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have signed all but one of their 2026 rookie class following fourth-round pick Kaleb Proctor putting pen to paper earlier this week.

Third-round pick and potential franchise quarterback Carson Beck stands alone amongst his rookie newcomers as the last of his group to be without a contract as time continues to march forward.

The league's entire 2026 class is mostly trickling through its final players that have yet to be signed, Beck being one. It's not uncommon for these contract negotiations to travel through the final weeks of the offseason.

The NFL has rookie scale contracts established, so Beck's contract isn't quite being debated in terms of how much money he'll make but more so how much he'll be getting in guarantees. Quarterbacks, even after the first round, have been pushing to get most (if not all) of their deals guaranteed.

That could be pivotal for Beck in the case of an unfortunate injury. According to his rookie scale deal as a third-round pick, he's set to make $7.4 million across four seasons. For a Cardinals perspective, that would be pennies on the dollar in terms of getting starting quarterback play, which may be an argument from Beck's camp for a fully guaranteed deal.

Beck was a participant in every bit of rookie minicamp, voluntary offseason team activites and mandatory minicamp for Arizona despite not being signed.

Often times, players will try to use others drafted near them as a baseline in negotiations. Denver Broncos defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, taken one pick after Beck, just signed his rookie contract but does not have a guaranteed base salary according to The Denver Post's Luca Evans.

Note on this: no guaranteed base salary for #Broncos' No. 66 pick Tyler Onyedim in his rookie deal, per source.



Onyedim and a few other top-of-third-round rookies were looking up at Carson Beck's negotiations with #Cardinals at No. 65. https://t.co/CmYZT610u1 — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) June 22, 2026

Teammates thus far have raved about Beck and what he's showed early on, which extends from Arizona's top pick in running back Jeremiyah Love.

“Carson’s a great football player and even better person. Didn’t know much about him,” Love said to reporters this week (h/t Tyler Drake, Arizona Sports).

“Heard a lot of different things about him but getting to learn about him in person and actually getting to see him in person, he’s a great person and even better football player — or vice versa, however you want to put it. He’s just a great athlete, great person in general.

“It’s been a blessing to be able to go out on the field and take the field with Carson. Catch some footballs and run some routes with him and just build up that chemistry that we’re going to need on game day. It’s been great. Really looking forward to continuing that in training camp.

"I’m excited to see where he goes and how he excels.”

There shouldn't be any issues with getting Beck signed in the coming days.