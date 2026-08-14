Carson Beck Update: Cardinals Reveal How Serious His Rib Injury Is

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck is expected to be just fine.

Beck was a non-participant in the team's preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders due to a rib injury, according to the team. Beck suffered a hit to the ribs last week and managed to practice all week before being a late scratch earlier in the day ahead of kickoff.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur insists Beck is fine and the absence was just precautionary.

"Tough dude. No concern level really. If this would have been flag football or seven-on-seven we would have trotted him out there," he said (h/t PHNX).

"He could have thrown. He just had discomfort. I was actually talking to Stafford about it and it was one of those things where sometimes a few days later it feels a little bit worse. So being the preseason I didn't want to risk it. I know it was kind of a bummer for our fan base and you guys and me and all of us.

"We want to see these guys out there. But it was what it was and we thought that was in the best interest to make sure that we sat him back."

Beck himself said even despite practicing fully through the week, the ribs injury still lingered. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported Beck was injured on the first drive of the Hall of Fame Game when sliding on a quarterback scramble.

"It sucks," Beck said (h/t AZCardinals.com). "Just didn't want to get hit again and make it worse. Kind of lingered throughout the week."

Holding Beck out might have been for the best considering two other rookies in his class finished action banged up. Second-round pick Chase Bisontis is staring down a potentially lengthy absence following a scary hit to his knee that saw him carted to the locker room while third overall selection Jeremiyah Love suffered with a minor ankle injury.

The Cardinals have over a week until their next preseason game when the Dallas Cowboys pay a visit to State Farm Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 22. Beck is likely to practice over the weekend and should have ample time to heal.

However, Arizona appears to be awfully protective of Beck, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Cardinals were diligent with his snaps the rest of the way.