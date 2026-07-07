Darius Robinson Knows Exactly What Must Change Entering Year 3

There was not much of a rookie year for Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Robinson to speak of, appearing in just six games in his inaugural professional campaign due to injury.

In his second season in the desert last year, Robinson was able to have a resemblance of success. Starting in 12 games, Robinson racked up 15 solo tackles, 28 assists, and four tackles for loss, and his first NFL sack in Week 4 against Seattle.

But the Cardinals' 3-14 record and their seven narrow losses across the 2025 season, along with Robinson's inability to achieve his personal goals, have left him with a burning desire to change the trajectory.

“Really good players think about ‘how can I affect the game and win the game for my team,” Robinson told reporters.

“Heading into my third year is just knowing what I'm good at, what I'm not good at — what I'm not good at, I gotta pour into that bucket as fast as I can, and what I'm good at, keep pouring as well, so I can be the player that I want to be to help this team.”

Cardinals Will Need Results From Their 2024 First-Rounder

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) works through a drill as defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc, right, watches during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday, July 29, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the head coaching change from Jonathan Gannon to Mike LaFleur this offseason, LaFleur retained Nick Rallis as the team's defensive coordinator.

For Robinson, having Rallis stay on staff is a huge personal boost and avoids the need to learn a new playbook heading into a big season.

“It’s my third year in our defense. During OTAs, I didn't really think about anything, I just played,” Robinson said. “I feel like that's going to be a big help for me this year, and just familiarity with the calls and everything.”

New to the Arizona defensive staff this year is former Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who was hired in February. He’ll be tasked with tutoring Robinson and the rest of the defensive line in his first professional job after working in the college ranks for the past 40 years.

During his time with the Longhorns, Kwiatkowski produced some of the best defensive units in the country, leading in multiple categories. Texas finished with the third-ranked scoring defense in the FBS in 2024.

Kwiatkowski also mentored a handful of the NFL’s rising defensive stars, notably two defensive tackles, Philadelphia’s Moro Ojomo and Seattle’s Byron Murphy II. With the addition of Kwiatkowski, one of the college game's best defensive minds on staff, it should bolster Robinson’s play.

While the Cardinals linebacker still has one more year left on his rookie contract after this season, his third campaign is going to be a make-or-break year — Robinson, though, isn’t too worried about it.

“I know I can do it. It's just, ‘can you be consistent? Can you impact the game, impact the team?’” Robinson said. “I played at Missouri [for] five years. I got better and better each year in college, so that's the same way I envision it now in the league.”

Robinson closed out last season strong, registering his best three game performance of his young career with 16 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a fumble recovery.

It’s a positive sign and instills some hope that Robinson can transfer his performance into his third year.

“Watching the tape with a magnifying glass and realize, ‘okay, I’m still not getting this, or it’s still not the level where it needs to be at.’” Robinson said. “[I’ve been] working more past rush in the offseason, using my hands like all the different things to help me get the results I want, but it was all things that I can learn and grow from.”

The Cardinals will report to training camp on July 22 and will run through August 9 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.