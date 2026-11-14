Elijah Higgins Extension Screams 1 Big Thing for Cardinals

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals officially announced Elijah Higgins' extension, keeping their tight end room headlined by Trey McBride intact for the foreseeable future.

Higgins opened some eyes with the deal, as his three-year extension is reportedly worth up to $26.8 million. The new contract keeps him in Arizona through 2029.

McBride being awarded a historic extension two offseasons ago could have deterred the Cardinals from really shelling out money to a TE2. While details are still emerging of the actual deal, Higgins' deal is fairly eye-opening for a backup at a non-premium position.

Arizona's financial commitment to Higgins does further highlight one big thing, however.

Cardinals Will Really Hammer Multi-TE Sets

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur first took the job in Arizona, the team's offense was heavily expected to be a predominantly tight end-focused attack thanks to his recent experience with the Los Angeles Rams, who led the NFL in 13 (one running back, three tight ends) personnel.

Thus far, that's been the case.

Even without top blocking tight end Tip Reiman due to injury, the Cardinals' 27% usage of 13 personnel is tied for second-highest in the league.

"There is more responsibility put upon us whether we are in 12, 11 or 13," Higgins said earlier this year. "We are involved in the run game, point of attack, pass pro, and obviously out running routes. Compared to the last three years we have so much more responsibility as a tight end unit. It's a cool thing."

Higgins is the 11th-graded Pro Football Focus tight end this season by their metrics.

Arizona's rushing attack is lacking this season, though that could change if/when Reiman returns this season. The Cardinals' passing attack has been quite impressive with 13 personnel.

“I’m guessing if you broke that down by the down and distance — obviously third down being when you’re in 11 [personnel] a little bit more for obvious reasons (there's) not as much of a threat of run," LaFleur said on why the Cardinals are successful with so many tight ends on the field,

"You’re going to get- not that our tight ends are slow but we’re going to get our receivers out there and try to space out the field. In some aspects, (we’ve) been okay on third down, but in other aspects had more opportunities for growth and for first downs, if you will.

"I’d say that’s kind of mainly it. First and second down, you get a little bit more structured defenses, if you will. I thought the guys have done a good job understanding the space, getting the ball in their hands and being productive in that facet.”