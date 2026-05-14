Predicting Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart, 53-Man Roster

The Arizona Cardinals are mostly done with their roster construction ahead of training camp after busy stints in free agency and welcoming seven new players via the draft.

It won't be long before the Cardinals take the field at State Farm Stadium for training camp activities, where eventually the team will have to trim its roster to 53 players ahead of the regular season.

Arizona certainly has some tough decisions ahead, and even after attempting to do this ourselves, finding the right pieces to the puzzle felt like a near impossible task.

Note: For this exercise, we're including everybody at full health.

Quarterback

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jacoby Brissett, Carson Beck, Gardner Minshew

How this was almost different: Besides from Beck possibly winning the job (which still feels a bit more unlikely than likely) the Cardinals do have a massive decision on their hands when it comes to carrying two or three quarterbacks on the active roster. If it's two, and Brissett isn't traded, Minshew would be the odd man out.

Running Back

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during rookie mini-camp practice on May 8, 2026, at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, James Conner, Bam Knight

How this was almost different: Our biggest snub of the roster might come here with Trey Benson missing the cut, though he's clearly behind the top three guys and Knight has more special teams prowess. That matters when deciding who squeezes onto the final roster, and unless Benson can just tear it up this summer, his spot is very much in danger.

Wide Receiver

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Kendrick Bourne, Reggie Virgil, Devin Duvernay

How this was almost different: The Cardinals just might keep six receivers, which would give either Xavier Weaver, Simi Fehoko or Tejhaun Palmer a chance at the final roster. The depth chart, aside from the 1A/1B of Wilson and Harrison, feels pretty set.

Tight End

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) is introduced before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, Tip Reiman, Teagan Quitoriano

How this was almost different: The fourth tight end spot could go to almost anybody, including Rivaldo Fairweather and Jameson Geers. Whoever can block and play special teams the best? Come on down.

Offensive Line

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Paris Johnson Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Hjalte Froholdt, Chase Bisontis, Elijah Wilkinson, Jon Gaines, Isaiah Adams, Josh Fryar, Matt Pryor

How this was almost different: Look, any of the leftover guys (Jayden Williams, Hayden Conner, Oli Udoh, Christian Jones etc.) could sneak into the final spots and I wouldn't have any complaints. This is a very tough room to project.

Defensive Line

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Walter Nolen III, Roy Lopez, Darius Robinson, Kaleb Proctor, Andrew Billings, Dante Stills, L.J. Collier

How this was almost different: PJ Mustipher is a dog in his own respects, and for a Cardinals team that heavily rotates their front, keeping an extra body here wouldn't be crazy. Proctor, if good as advertised, could also sneak into starting duties.

Outside Linebackers

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josh Sweat, Zaven Collins, Baron Browning, Jordan Burch, BJ Ojulari

How this was almost different: The Cardinals didn't really touch their outside linebacker room this offseason, giving a boost of confidence in the current crop of guys. There's not many changes to project here, but if anything (to spare a roster spot elsewhere) Ojulari might be sent packing depending on how his knee holds up in camp.

Inside Linebackers

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mack Wilson Sr., Jack Gibbens, Cody Simon, Owen Pappoe

How this was almost different: Cody Simon could easily win the starting job after his experience last season, though we gave a slight edge to Gibbens thanks to his leadership, Super Bowl experience and pass coverage abilities. Rookie Karson Sharar could also steal a final roster spot from Pappoe if he truly balls out in camp.

Cornerbacks

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) reacts after a pass defense against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Will Johnson, Garrett Williams, Denzel Burke, Starling Thomas, Sean Murphy-Bunting

How this was almost different: It's tough to leave off a former second-round pick in Max Melton, especially the flashes he displayed in his rookie season. However, the steep drop in play costs him a spot here to the now healthy veteran Murphy-Bunting. This is a corner room full of talent and this could be the toughest position group outside of the offensive line to project.

Safeties

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Budda Baker, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Andrew Wingard, Joey Blount

How this was almost different: Kitan Crawford performed really well and arguably deserves a roster spot here. It feels like a coin flip between him and Blount, though I gave the edge to Blount due to him being one of the team's best special teams players. Crawford did play good enough to warrant keeping five safeties.

Specialists

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland (38) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Blake Gillikin (punter), Chad Ryland (kicker) and Casey Kreiter (long snapper)

How this was almost different: Joshua Karty somehow wins the job over Ryland. Karty was signed towards the end of last year and still poses a threat to win the job, though Ryland seems to be the more consistent of the two. Other than that, the punter and long snapper jobs are pretty set.