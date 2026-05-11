What Carson Beck Said on Competing for Cardinals QB Job

ARIZONA — Third-round picks are always interesting.

Carson Beck wasn't a top selection in the draft, stalling some expectations of starting immediately for the Arizona Cardinals while he wasn't quite a late draft pick either with no reasoning to immediately contribute.

Yet as the Cardinals' offseason marches on, Beck's draft position has somewhat of undefined expectations for his 2026 role due to a few reasons.

Third-round picks are right in that purgatory of simply being an unknown commodity. The current status of Cardinals veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett also opens a potential door for Beck to start if contract demands aren't met.

But also from a talent perspective, there's a path for Beck to compete for a starting job in training camp, even if he's not expected to win it.

"I think for me the most important thing is get in the building. I started meeting with the coaches and going over the playbook and learning the guys around me," Beck said when asked about the path to starting. He'd also have to bypass Kedon Slovis and Gardner Minshew in the process.

"Build relationships, start to connect with them, be myself, and then just go play ball. Have fun, enjoy the process. But again, I just try to improve and get better each and every day. And if I continue to do that, I think we'll see where that takes me."

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur made it seem like Arizona would keep the door open for a quarterback competition in training camp despite reports of Brissett being the QB1 for 2026.

Arizona's been adamant they're not placing immediate pressure on Beck to earn a starting role with general manager Monti Ossenfort telling reporters he simply wanted Beck to just know where the cafeteria was when he got to the Cardinals facility.

Beck's hoping to eat on the field, too — but isn't in a rush to stuff his plate and won't be mad if he's forced to wait.

"Each and every day will be a learning experience. Even if I were to be the guy at some point, you are consistently and constantly learning just through game experience, through practice experience, meetings just talking to guys around the facility, right? Just trying to get all the little breadcrumbs that I can from each and every person," said Beck.

"But again, everybody wants to play football, especially at the position of quarterback. You want to be the guy out there. It's such an interesting position. It's why I think it's the best position on Earth. There's only one guy out there. ... So I mean obviously I would love to play and perform. But again, we'll see where that takes me and really just showing up and going to go to work."