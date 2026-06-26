Here's Exactly What Jacoby Brissett Wants From New Cardinals Contract

ARIZONA — We're now officially a month removed from Arizona Cardinals training camp, where several questions still need to be answered before full clarity on the team's roster can be reached.

Perhaps the biggest resides in Arizona's quarterback situation, where football's most important position also just so happens to be the team's most unknown commodity.

The prevailing thought is Jacoby Brissett will be the team's starter, though a current contract stand-off with the Cardinals is preventing that runway from becoming clear.

But what exactly is Brissett aiming for in these negotiations, where he doesn't have an agent and is representing himself?

What Jacoby Brissett Really Wants in Restructured Deal

Jun 9, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Brissett isn't searching for an extension that will see him stay in Arizona beyond 2026, nor a raise in salary. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, it's the guaranteed money for this season, which is the final year of Brissett's deal.

"Brissett broke his offseason holdout during mandatory minicamp earlier this month to avoid being fined for not showing up, but he essentially turned his appearance into a hold-in. He's still looking for a reworked contract that will increase his guaranteed money from $1.5 million, according to a source," wrote Weinfuss.

Weinfuss later added, "Three starting quarterbacks have received extensions this offseason, although that's not necessarily what Brissett is looking for, a source told ESPN."

Brissett, who will turn 34 later in December, doesn't seem to be gunning for massive money if he'll indeed be the starting quarterback this season. The Cardinals, according to various reports, have both indicated their desire to name Brissett the starter and work with him on a new deal.

Brissett didn't participate in any offseason programs but was in meetings, according to Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur.

Brissett initially signed to Arizona last offseason on a two-year, $12.5 million contract — which was suitable to be the team's backup option behind Kyler Murray. Yet after replacing Murray from Week 6 to the end of the year (and again be setup to become the starter in 2026) Brissett wants a little more guaranteed money.

Brissett's total of $8 million guaranteed on his entire contract currently ranks 35th among all active NFL quarterbacks.

Brissett seems to want insurance if he'll again be a starting quarterback while the Cardinals don't feel as if the full amount remaining on his deal should be guaranteed with names such as Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck behind him.

The Cardinals are one of ten NFL teams who have $16 million or less committed to their quarterback rooms this season.