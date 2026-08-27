Cardinals QB Update: What We Know About Who Will Play vs. Packers

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are set to play the Green Bay Packers in Friday's preseason finale, setting up one final opportunity for head coach Mike LaFleur and his staff to evaluate who can truly make a difference as roster cuts approach.

All eyes, per usual, are on the quarterback position for the Cardinals. Here's what we know about who is — and isn't — playing in Green Bay:

Jacoby Brissett

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) prepares to take a snap during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are not playing most of their starters this week in Green Bay, which would preclude Brissett from playing against the Packers on Friday. Brissett is the established QB1 to begin the season, though all eyes are paying careful attention to how the situation unfolds over the course of the season.

Drawing this back to present day, Brissett and the Cardinals' offense got off to a slow start during joint practice but quickly found their groove against Green Bay, especially at the end of practice.

Prediction: Brissett isn't dressed, alongside a vast majority of starters

Gardner Minshew

Aug 22, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minshew is likely in line to play on Friday as Arizona's effective QB2. With Brissett not dressed, Minshew probably will get a drive or two before the Cardinals shelve him as well.

It's been a fun camp/preseason with Minshew under center, as his willingness to take chances downfield has led to some exciting plays. On the other side of the coin, Minshew is more prone to turnovers.

Early in the regular season, he very well could be the guy to take over if Brissett is forced out of action.

Prediction: Minshew will play a quarter of football before calling it a night at Lambeau Field.

Carson Beck

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beck lit the preseason world on fire after his Hall of Fame Game outing, but he hasn't played since. The third-round pick reportedly picked up a ribs injury against Carolina and has been sidelined after trying to push through the pain.

Beck hasn't thrown in any practice over the last week and didn't participate in joint practice festivities against the Packers — which essentially makes him a longshot to play in a live-action game.

Prediction: Beck doesn't play as a precaution for his ribs injury.

Kedon Slovis

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis (19) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've arrived to the man of the hour.

Slovis is heavily favored to get majority of snaps under center for the Cardinals thanks to Brissett/Beck not playing and Minshew being a high level backup. With Arizona's quarterback room essentially settled, Slovis will be putting on tape for 31 other teams to evaluate this weekend.

The good news? Slovis has performed fairly well in LaFleur's offense this preseason, and that should again be the case.

Prediction: Slovis plays the final three quarters for Arizona, taking over for Minshew.