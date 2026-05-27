ARIZONA — Another week, another Arizona Cardinals OTA session without quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett is reportedly not present as the team begins their second week of voluntary offseason team activities, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

Brissett is holding out of participation in hopes of landing a new contract, as his current deal runs through the end of 2026 and he's due only $1.5 million in guaranteed money. As the projected starter, Brissett wants a pay increase.

The Cardinals reportedly have been willing to engage with Brissett, who has made his desires known since early in the offseason. Arizona reportedly has committed themselves to Brissett as their starting quarterback.

Yet the two sides, per Weinfuss, are "significantly" far apart in contract negotiations. It's not currently known what numbers Brissett is exactly aiming for. He is representing himself in talks without an agent and can miss voluntary offseason team activities, though he will be fined if he doesn't appear at mandatory mini-camp — which is June 8-10.

While Brissett is currently opting out, players such as Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck continue to get more on-field reps with Cardinals teammates in Mike LaFleur's offense, which is being installed for the first time this offseason.

LaFleur downplayed Brissett's absence last week.

"It's not mandatory, right? And like I've said with Jacoby and all veterans I've ever been around, they've played football," LaFleur told reporters.

"The hardest thing to do in this league is get used to the speed of the game, and even for not just the rookie, but the second-year, third-year guy, and he's played a lot of football. He's done probably everything that we've ever done schematically, it's just a little bit different verbiage."

LaFleur is again set to speak with reporters after practice today.

It's a bold move for Brissett, who doesn't considerably have a ton of leverage in these negotiations. Many feel as if the Cardinals should opt for either Minshew or Beck if they can't strike a reasonable deal with Brissett, who very much is expected to be the team's starter if things get ironed out.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort has previously handled contract disputes well in the past and could again find a happy medium with Brissett, who established new career highs for passing yards (3,366) and passing touchdowns (23) despite only taking over as the starter in Week 6. He went 1-11 as Arizona's quarterback.