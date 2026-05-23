Cardinals, Jacoby Brissett Contract Standoff is Officially Laughable

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals seemingly can't escape the negative spotlight.

The Cardinals historically have been a one step forward, two steps backwards organization that have struggled to build positive momentum for much of their existence, especially since moving to the desert decades ago.

The 2026 offseason is no different, thanks to the team's contract drama with Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett, initially signed to a two-year deal last offseason, started every game for the Cardinals after Week 5 of the 2025 season and was again projected to be this year's starter. The problem? Brissett's contract more so reflects a high-end backup rather than a starter.

At that point, it's reasonable for Brissett to want more dough — but that's where this entire thing begins to roll downhill.

How Cardinals, Jacoby Brissett is Making This Contract Dispute Laughable

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) attempts to stop a pass made by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the fourth quarter of a NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. Bengals won 37-14. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brissett is holding out of voluntary team activites as the Cardinals really begin to kickstart their prep for the 2026. Perhaps more than ever, it's a crucial offseason under new head coach Mike LaFleur, as this is the beginning of his installment in terms of playbook, scheme, understanding, whatever you'd like to call it.

While technically voluntary (as in he won't be fined for not showing up compared to mandatory mini-camp later in June), there's a reason an overwhelming majority of players are in attendance — because it's viewed as essentially mandatory in many of the players' eyes.

And Brissett's absence wasn't truly a big deal, this wouldn't be a massive storyline.

Here we are.

Brissett has reportedly been seeking a new contract for much of the offseason. What exactly that looks like remains unknown, though it's likely Brissett either wants more guaranteed money, an extra year added to his deal that expires after 2026 or an overall pay increase from his current salary. Perhaps all three are being demanded.

Whatever it is Brissett wants, the Cardinals clearly are not in the same ballpark as him.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported on Friday the two sides are, "significantly far apart" on a deal even after the Cardinals were previously believed to be willing to work with Brissett.

Are the Cardinals fresh off any pebble of success from last season? Did Brissett clearly elevate the Cardinals to new heights down the stretch of 2025?

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Answers to both of those questions are a staunch, "No!" and that's where the public truly begins to turn on this situation.

Brissett put up career highs in passing yards and touchdowns last season. The Cardinals threw the ball more than any other team. They also allowed the most points in franchise history while Brissett went 1-11 as a starter.

Brissett wanting a payraise isn't the problem. As we previously (and briefly) glossed over, the desire for a new deal is reasonable given the adjusted expectations compared to his initial contract. With the Cardinals willing to work with him, there seems to be some good faith on Arizona's end.

That's especially true when both general manager Monti Ossenfort and LaFleur have, numerous times, defended Brissett since word got out about his new contract demands.

Either Brissett's demands are far from reality or the Cardinals are wincing at the thought of giving him a small bump. Either is not a great look.

Especially for the veteran quarterback, who doesn't have an agent and is representing himself in contract discussions.

Arizona just drafted third-round pick Carson Beck, whose pristine college experience suits him to play sooner as opposed to later while the Cardinals also signed former Pro Bowl quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Brissett is, at best, a bridge quarterback. He's turning 34 years later this year, is set to lead a Cardinals team fresh off three wins with two new additions in the quarterback room — both of whom could realistically start for Arizona in Week 1.

There's little leverage working in Brissett's favor during this holdout, which only puts the sprinkles on top of the laughable sundae the Cardinals currently find themselves digging into.