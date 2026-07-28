Jeremiyah Love Is Already Turning Heads at Arizona Cardinals Camp

ARIZONA — $50 million can get you far in life. Oftentimes, no amount of money can buy love, but for the Arizona Cardinals, they've been nothing short of heart eyes over their star rookie.

Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love has very much looked the part of a playmaker through the early stages of his Cardinals tenure. It's tough for running backs to really establish themselves in training camp — without pads — but Love's been able to do just that.

“Obviously, I haven’t met with Jeremiyah yet,” Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. “But being able to be here and watch him practice and do his thing — I see why we paid him $50 million."

I would not have a linebacker in coverage on Jeremiyah Love pic.twitter.com/h33HLQTqkF — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) July 26, 2026

Love, the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has earned every bit of praise since first stepping foot in the team's facility. The way he carries himself off the field in terms of maturity and leadership has only been countered by the lighting-quick agility and vision he's displayed early on at State Farm Stadium.

A three-win team drafting a running back that high typically is laughed at — and the Cardinals surely were on the end of online backlash from media and fans alike following the pick. Rarely does a player at a devalued position truly make a difference, though Arizona believes Love is a rare weapon capable of doing damage as both a runner and pass-catcher.

Jeremiyah Love’s initial burst is just different man. pic.twitter.com/VCk5D51Qtf — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) July 26, 2026

ESPN's Matt Bowen ranked Love's pick 12th out of the most impactful moves made this offseason across the entire league:

"Love should be viewed as a three-down playmaker, similar to how Jahmyr Gibbs was seen as a rookie with the Lions. Love scored 21 total touchdowns for Notre Dame in 2025, and he was a home run hitter with 39 rushes of 10 or more yards. Plus, Love had 63 receptions during his college career, and his route tree should expand in the Cardinals' offense."

Love doesn't project as a bellcow back. That's not what head coach Mike LaFleur has deployed previously at other stops and that's not likely to change with Tyler Allgeier and James Conner firmly in the mix.

He also won't be a savior of the franchise. That's far too heavy of a weight for any rookie to carry, let alone a running back.

However, he's been everything as advertised through the early stages of camp, and that should continue as the pads come on today.