We Ranked Every Arizona Cardinals Player Ahead of the 2026 Season
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ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals training camp is here.
After several long months, the team is prepared to tackle the first step towards the 2026 season with practices at State Farm Stadium.
The Cardinals are expected to again finish near the bottom of the NFL standings despite having a roster full of talent, though ultimately it will be up to figures such as head coach Mike LaFleur to assemble the correct pieces to the puzzle.
Still, it's an exciting time for fans in the desert, and before practices get underway, we separated the entire Cardinals roster into seven different tiers:
Tier 1: Franchise Cornerstones
These players are the glue for both today and tomorrow. Arizona is banking on these guys to emerge as pillars to help turn the tide in the desert.
Players in this tier: Trey McBride, Paris Johnson Jr., Walter Nolen III, Jeremiyah Love
To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.
Tier 2: The Difference-Makers
This tier is reserved for veterans who are undoubtedly top difference-makers on the roster. Though slim, this tier is full of impactful play — and all three names are on the defensive side of the ball.
Players in this tier: Budda Baker, Josh Sweat, Mack Wilson Sr.
To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.
Tier 3: Season-Swingers
Arizona's season can swing in either direction based off the play of these two players — one on offense and the other on defense.
Players in this tier: Marvin Harrison Jr., Will Johnson
To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.
Tier 4: Steady Starters
These guys won't exactly get a lot of run or air time, though they're capable starters who do their job — nothing more and nothing less.
Players in this tier: Isaac Seumalo, Jacoby Brissett, Tyler Allgeier, Hjalte Froholdt, Roy Lopez, Garrett Williams, Michael Wilson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Blake Gillikin, Chad Ryland, Kasey Kreiter
To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.
Tier 5: Players in Limbo
Whether it be a lower-end starter or high-upside role player, guys in this tier find themselves in some sort of roster limbo. Plenty of these guys have reached their ceiling in the NFL and are known commodities.
Players in this tier: Baron Browning, Zaven Collins, Kendrick Bourne, Jack Gibbens, Elijah Wilkinson, Isaiah Adams, Tip Reiman, Gardner Minshew, Cody Simon, Jon Gaines, Denzel Burke, Kitan Crawford, Elijah Higgins, Dante Stills, Joey Blount, Sean Murphy-Bunting, James Conner, Andrew Wingard, Andrew Billings, L.J. Collier, Devin Duvernay, Starling Thomas, Jonah Williams
To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.
Tier 6: Players Who Need to Take The Next Step
Players here simply are either rookies we haven't seen yet or veterans that absolutely need to take the next step before they slip out of favor within their respective position groups.
Players in this tier: Darius Robinson, Chase Bisontis, Max Melton, BJ Ojulari, Carson Beck, Jordan Burch, Elijah Jones, Kaleb Proctor, Reggie Virgil, Hayden Conner, Josh Fryar, Xavier Weaver, Tejhaun Palmer
To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.
Tier 7: Players Who Have Everything to Prove
Guys in this tier are battling for roster spots as training camp gets underway.
Players in this tier: Trey Benson, Karson Sharar, Jayden Williams, Christian Jones, Owen Pappoe, Kei'Trel Clark, Damonic Williams, Harrison Wallace III, Elijah Culp, Cameron Robertson, Jameson Geers, Wydett Williams, Ka'ena De Cambra, Valentin Senn, Austin Keys, Zachary Carter, Jalen Brooks, Demontrey Jacobs, Kedon Slovis, Corey Kiner, Rivaldo Fairweather, Kalen King, Isaiah Oliver, Simi Fehoko, Teagan Quitoriano, Kenny Yeboah, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Bam Knight, Eku Leota, P.J. Mustipher, Jaden Davis, Bryson Green, Elliot Brown, Matt Pryor, Oli Udoh
To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin