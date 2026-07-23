We Ranked Every Arizona Cardinals Player Ahead of the 2026 Season

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals training camp is here.

After several long months, the team is prepared to tackle the first step towards the 2026 season with practices at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals are expected to again finish near the bottom of the NFL standings despite having a roster full of talent, though ultimately it will be up to figures such as head coach Mike LaFleur to assemble the correct pieces to the puzzle.

Still, it's an exciting time for fans in the desert, and before practices get underway, we separated the entire Cardinals roster into seven different tiers:

Tier 1: Franchise Cornerstones

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride speaks to the media after minicamp practice at the Arizona Cardinals training facility on June 9, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These players are the glue for both today and tomorrow. Arizona is banking on these guys to emerge as pillars to help turn the tide in the desert.

Players in this tier: Trey McBride, Paris Johnson Jr., Walter Nolen III, Jeremiyah Love

To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.

Tier 2: The Difference-Makers

Arizona Cardinals defensive backs Budda Baker (3) and Garrett Williams (left) talk during organized team activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This tier is reserved for veterans who are undoubtedly top difference-makers on the roster. Though slim, this tier is full of impactful play — and all three names are on the defensive side of the ball.

Players in this tier: Budda Baker, Josh Sweat, Mack Wilson Sr.

To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.

Tier 3: Season-Swingers

Marvin Harrison Jr. speaks to the media at the Arizona Cardinals' Tempe facility on June 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona's season can swing in either direction based off the play of these two players — one on offense and the other on defense.

Players in this tier: Marvin Harrison Jr., Will Johnson

To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.

Tier 4: Steady Starters

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These guys won't exactly get a lot of run or air time, though they're capable starters who do their job — nothing more and nothing less.

Players in this tier: Isaac Seumalo, Jacoby Brissett, Tyler Allgeier, Hjalte Froholdt, Roy Lopez, Garrett Williams, Michael Wilson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Blake Gillikin, Chad Ryland, Kasey Kreiter

To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.

Tier 5: Players in Limbo

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner watches his teammates warm up to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether it be a lower-end starter or high-upside role player, guys in this tier find themselves in some sort of roster limbo. Plenty of these guys have reached their ceiling in the NFL and are known commodities.

Players in this tier: Baron Browning, Zaven Collins, Kendrick Bourne, Jack Gibbens, Elijah Wilkinson, Isaiah Adams, Tip Reiman, Gardner Minshew, Cody Simon, Jon Gaines, Denzel Burke, Kitan Crawford, Elijah Higgins, Dante Stills, Joey Blount, Sean Murphy-Bunting, James Conner, Andrew Wingard, Andrew Billings, L.J. Collier, Devin Duvernay, Starling Thomas, Jonah Williams

To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.

Tier 6: Players Who Need to Take The Next Step

Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson speaks during a press conference at the Cardinals training facility in Tempe on July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Players here simply are either rookies we haven't seen yet or veterans that absolutely need to take the next step before they slip out of favor within their respective position groups.

Players in this tier: Darius Robinson, Chase Bisontis, Max Melton, BJ Ojulari, Carson Beck, Jordan Burch, Elijah Jones, Kaleb Proctor, Reggie Virgil, Hayden Conner, Josh Fryar, Xavier Weaver, Tejhaun Palmer

To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.

Tier 7: Players Who Have Everything to Prove

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guys in this tier are battling for roster spots as training camp gets underway.

Players in this tier: Trey Benson, Karson Sharar, Jayden Williams, Christian Jones, Owen Pappoe, Kei'Trel Clark, Damonic Williams, Harrison Wallace III, Elijah Culp, Cameron Robertson, Jameson Geers, Wydett Williams, Ka'ena De Cambra, Valentin Senn, Austin Keys, Zachary Carter, Jalen Brooks, Demontrey Jacobs, Kedon Slovis, Corey Kiner, Rivaldo Fairweather, Kalen King, Isaiah Oliver, Simi Fehoko, Teagan Quitoriano, Kenny Yeboah, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Bam Knight, Eku Leota, P.J. Mustipher, Jaden Davis, Bryson Green, Elliot Brown, Matt Pryor, Oli Udoh

To read our full breakdown on this tier, you can click here.