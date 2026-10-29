Jeremiyah Love Headlines Loaded Cardinals-Cowboys Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love headlines a loaded injury report ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Love, who has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury, returned to the practice field in limited fashion today.

Out of the 15 total Cardinals listed on Wednesday's report, nine did not participate.

Full reports for both sides:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : Tyler Allgeier (toe), Budda Baker (rest), Zaven Collins (illness), Jon Gaines (ankle), Walter Nolen (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest), Elijah Wilkinson (knee), Mack Wilson Sr. (rest/knee)

: Tyler Allgeier (toe), Budda Baker (rest), Zaven Collins (illness), Jon Gaines (ankle), Walter Nolen (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest), Elijah Wilkinson (knee), Mack Wilson Sr. (rest/knee) LIMITED: Carson Beck (back), Kei'Trel Clark (illness), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Max Melton (knee), Michael Wilson (ribs), Andrew Wingard (knee)

Wilson was donning a yellow non-contact jersey during practice. It also appears the Cardinals are still dealing with a team illness that occurred last week.

It appears the Cardinals could get Love back into the mix, though head coach Mike LaFleur says impressive backup running back Bam Knight could still have a role.

“Yeah, Bam has been doing a really good job. He’s running the ball well and obviously brought an explosive element to the run game that was needed. Yes, Bam will still have a role but I’m excited to get Jeremiyah back, particularly at practice this week," he said.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) leaves the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : KaVontae Turpin (ribs), Dee Winters (calf)

: KaVontae Turpin (ribs), Dee Winters (calf) LIMITED : Caleb Downs (ankle), George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring), Drew Shelton (hamstring), Quinnen Williams (hamstring)

: Caleb Downs (ankle), George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring), Drew Shelton (hamstring), Quinnen Williams (hamstring) FULL: Marist Liufau (forearm), P.J. Locke (foot)

A struggling Dallas defense could possibly get back on track against a struggling Cardinals offensive line, one that allowed 13 quarterback hits on Jacoby Brissett last week.

“It’s all-encompassing. It’s the plays I call too," LaFleur said of Arizona's struggles.

"You have to pick and choose your spots of when you’re going to run, those seven steppers (seven step drops) or the play (action) passes and stuff like that. We knew we were going to have to. You have to pick and choose our spots when we’re not going to get as many up and we’re going to help out with some of the ribs and licks and stuff like that — our chip mechanisms.

"Again, it’s all-encompassing but I know collectively as a group, we can all do better (at) coaching and playing.”

The Cardinals and Cowboys will practice twice more this week before revealing official game statuses on Friday.