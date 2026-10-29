Jeremiyah Love Headlines Loaded Cardinals-Cowboys Injury Report
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love headlines a loaded injury report ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Love, who has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury, returned to the practice field in limited fashion today.
Out of the 15 total Cardinals listed on Wednesday's report, nine did not participate.
Full reports for both sides:
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
- DNP: Tyler Allgeier (toe), Budda Baker (rest), Zaven Collins (illness), Jon Gaines (ankle), Walter Nolen (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest), Elijah Wilkinson (knee), Mack Wilson Sr. (rest/knee)
- LIMITED: Carson Beck (back), Kei'Trel Clark (illness), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Max Melton (knee), Michael Wilson (ribs), Andrew Wingard (knee)
Wilson was donning a yellow non-contact jersey during practice. It also appears the Cardinals are still dealing with a team illness that occurred last week.
It appears the Cardinals could get Love back into the mix, though head coach Mike LaFleur says impressive backup running back Bam Knight could still have a role.
“Yeah, Bam has been doing a really good job. He’s running the ball well and obviously brought an explosive element to the run game that was needed. Yes, Bam will still have a role but I’m excited to get Jeremiyah back, particularly at practice this week," he said.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report
- DNP: KaVontae Turpin (ribs), Dee Winters (calf)
- LIMITED: Caleb Downs (ankle), George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring), Drew Shelton (hamstring), Quinnen Williams (hamstring)
- FULL: Marist Liufau (forearm), P.J. Locke (foot)
A struggling Dallas defense could possibly get back on track against a struggling Cardinals offensive line, one that allowed 13 quarterback hits on Jacoby Brissett last week.
“It’s all-encompassing. It’s the plays I call too," LaFleur said of Arizona's struggles.
"You have to pick and choose your spots of when you’re going to run, those seven steppers (seven step drops) or the play (action) passes and stuff like that. We knew we were going to have to. You have to pick and choose our spots when we’re not going to get as many up and we’re going to help out with some of the ribs and licks and stuff like that — our chip mechanisms.
"Again, it’s all-encompassing but I know collectively as a group, we can all do better (at) coaching and playing.”
The Cardinals and Cowboys will practice twice more this week before revealing official game statuses on Friday.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin