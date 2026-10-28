Cardinals' Michael Wilson Gets Surprising Week 8 Practice Update

ARIZONA — There were a handful of notable Arizona Cardinals missing from the team's Wednesday practice, and though Michael Wilson wasn't one, we did get a surprising update during the period open to reporters.

Wilson was spotted wearing a yellow non-contact jersey on Wednesday, which signals Wilson is dealing with an injury. In public knowledge he emerged clean from Week 7's loss to the Denver Broncos and didn't appear to be dealing with any injuries, nor did head coach Mike LaFleur mention anything about Wilson in his morning press conference.

Wednesday #AZCardinals practice report:



HERE: Carson Beck, Jeremiyah Love, Andrew Wingard, Max Melton, Darius Robinson,



NOT HERE: Walter Nolen, Budda Baker, Josh Sweat, Isaac Seumalo, Elijah Wilkinson, Tyler Allgeier



A bit of a surprise… Michael Wilson spotted in a yellow… pic.twitter.com/IVB2Ri361Z — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 28, 2026

Players wearing this jersey signals to teammates that he cannot be blocked or hit.

While this doesn't automatically mean Wilson is in concussion protocol, players progressing through protocol are typically the ones that don the non-contact jerseys during practice. Reporters are not able to ask LaFleur about his status until Friday when he holds his next press conference.

The Cardinals travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Arizona will reveal their first injury report of the week later today, which will provide us clarity on what exactly Wilson is dealing with.

Wilson's production has slowed down a bit since Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded, which is something LaFleur was specifically asked about earlier this week:

“I think if you take away the stats from it, he’s running good routes and he’s separating. He has drawn quite a few penalties this year as well. I mean that got us going there on that third drive (of the game). With that being said, I know he can still make that play — for himself too, but (it’s) just kind of the momentum of making a play as opposed to a penalty," LaFleur said, reflecting back on his performance against the Broncos.

"I mean he (Broncos CB Riley Moss) held him. We told the official it was going to be a double move. He ran the double move. It was a really good route and the guy held him. That was clearly a penalty, but again, I know we can make that play. Then he drew another one a little bit later, but our pocket collapsed right away. To me, when we’re clicking on all cylinders, those are touchdowns. He ran right by the guy off the double move. He’s doing a lot of good things. He obviously hasn’t had the stats and that’s kind of what you’re insinuating right there.

"Again, all he can do is control what he can control — win his one-on-one matchups when the ball’s thrown to him, catch it, and then obviously try to stay grounded and make as much ‘YAC’ (yards after the catch) as he can.”

This would be a massive blow for the Cardinals' offense if Wilson isn't available.