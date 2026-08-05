Josh Sweat 'Locked In' As Cardinals Return Draws Closer

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat was never going to suit up for the team in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game matchup, especially after head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters roughly 35 players wouldn't be playing against the Panthers.

However, the Cardinals' pass rusher hasn't logged a practice in 2026. Not at offseason team activities — or mandatory minicamp — or training camp.

Several concerns around Sweat, his management of his knee injury and potential unhappiness around the organization dating back to a reported trade request months ago have all fueled speculation from the outside.

From the inside, however, the Cardinals insist Sweat's trending in the right direction.

"He's locked in right now with everything. Meetings and post-practice tape and all that stuff," Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis told reporters this week.

"He's the same Sweaty. Like, funny guy when you're not talking ball, but locked in. Leader, all of that."

Sweat, 29, paced the Cardinals in sacks last season with no close second-place contender. His importance to Arizona's pass rush can't be overstated.

Head coach Mike LaFleur gave a three-word, "Yes. I do." answer when asked if he was still confident Sweat would be ready for the regular season.

While we haven't seen Sweat, the Cardinals say he's active in his role with the team and he looks ready to return soon.

"He's in all the meetings. He's around. I know I've said it, so broken record there, but he looks really good in terms of [being] healthy, in shape, all those kind of things," LaFleur said today.

"He's putting a lot of work in behind the scenes to make sure when he gets the green light and everyone feels good. Ultimately [we're] making sure Josh feels good both mentally and physically to go out there and perform the way [he can] because he takes a lot of pride in what his product looks like. That tape matters a lot to him as I've gotten to know him. So he's earned the right to communicate with us to say, 'hey, I feel good, I'm ready to go.'"

That likely means no preseason action for the eight-year veteran, but what really matters is Sweat is healthy for the regular season opener in Los Angeles.

LaFleur doubled down on Sweat suiting up in Week 1.

"But again, whether you believe me or not, I'm not worried about him come September 13th at all."