Arizona Cardinals HC Has Three-Word Answer on Josh Sweat's Week 1 Status

GLENDALE — Josh Sweat has yet to make an appearance for the Arizona Cardinals in 2026.

That dates back to offseason team activities, where he wasn't present before he was on the sidelines for mandatory minicamp. At the beginning of training camp, the Cardinals placed him on PUP, and he's yet to come off the list.

He hasn't been spotted on the sidelines during practice, either.

Sweat doesn't appear likely to play in the preseason, and as speculation swirls around what exactly is happening with Arizona's top pass rusher, the Cardinals are confident he'll be ready for the regular season.

"I do. Yes," said head coach Mike LaFleur when asked if he'll be ready for Week 1.

Sweat has been a consistent topic surrounding the Cardinals despite not being on the field after early reports of a trade request this offseason. LaFleur, asked earlier in camp on Sweat, insisted there was no discontent on his end before adding:

"He's always stayed away in those phase one, phase two, phase three [periods]. He was working with our team pretty good. And he was around. That's what Josh has done, and that's what's worked for Josh to get himself in position to play the best football, and we knew that. Not that I was here a year ago, but we knew that when we brought him in. I knew that when I first got here in February.

"So the cool part about Josh is everyone's been on the same page the entire time. You guys can believe me or not, I'm not worried about Josh Sweat at all in terms of his health and all that. [He needs] a little bit more time, he's logged a lot of miles in this league as well. I think not only for Josh to peak on September 13, but Josh to also get through the rigors of a 17-game season the way that he plays and the motor that he plays with, I think this is best for him and the Cardinals."

Sweat's 12 sacks last season were nearly double of the second-highest Cardinals player in Calais Campbell (6.5), who is no longer with the team. The next-highest individual totals were two sacks each from Baron Browning and Walter Nolen III.

Sweat's presence within Arizona's defense is vital for the Cardinals entering the 2026 season, as the team made virtually zero improvements to its pass rush over the course of the offseason.