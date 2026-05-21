Larry Fitzgerald's Comments on Jeremiyah Love Should Have Cardinals Fans Amped

Part of the excitement around the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 season is the presence of rookie running back Jeremiyah Love.

Love, taken with the third overall pick, was highlighted as one of the draft's best players and should provide an immediate boost to the team's offense — which is desperately needed after last season.

It was a move that had nearly everybody talking in the league — even Cardinals legend and Hall of Fame wideout Larry Fitzgerald.

Fans should be fired up after hearing Larry Legend himself talk about Love, who he had some prior experience with at Notre Dame since his son, Devin, committed to playing there.

What Larry Fitzgerald Said on Jeremiyah Love

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I really, really like the young man," Fitzgerald said to Tyrann Mathieu on his In The Bayou podcast.

"And similar to you, like the first kind of like explosive play that I saw him make was that goal line [run against Penn State], when he got hit on the goal line, he was coming off the knee injury, and he would not be denied to get into that end zone. So he showed me, like you in St. Louis many years ago, like the football integrity that he has when he's met with very difficult situations.

"Getting to know the young man, how he's treated my son, too. I mean, this dude is finishing second in the Heisman. He called my son on a random Tuesday. 'Hey, how workouts go on? What's going on up there, man?' He don't have to do that. There's a million things he could be doing, that's not one of them. And so, like, it shows you he could just speak to a freshman that ain't done nothing, but he just loves to be involved with the program, and I'm just very excited that we were able to get a player of his caliber on the Cardinals, because I think he can elevate everybody.

"I think he's got transcending talent, and he's made of the right things. So I'm really excited about him, and I know he's gonna make some plays for us."

The play Fitzgerald was referencing came against the Nittany Lions in the College Football Playoffs, where he shrugged off plenty of defenders and turned a sure loss into a backfield into a gritty touchdown run:

Jeremiyah Love’s run against Penn State in the CFP last year is one of the highest-effort plays you’ll ever see.



The NFL’s getting a great one 🫡 pic.twitter.com/n3aladxLt8 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 17, 2025

Not many better things to hear about a new franchise player, and not many better people to hear it from other than Fitzgerald himself.