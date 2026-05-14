The Big Jeremiyah Love Question Cardinals Must Answer

The hype around Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love is real.

And for good reason.

Love, despite playing at a devalued position, brings promise to change the Cardinals' fortunes on offense after a dismal season running the ball, especially with an improved offensive line.

Yet his capabilities in the passing game are equally as impressive, and the tab of "playmaker" following Love to the NFL level is earned.

The biggest question with Love in regards to his impact this season resides in exactly how much Arizona will utilize the third overall pick, and that's something SI.com's Albert Breer highlighted when talking about Love.

"I think the easy answer is Jeremiyah Love. The Cardinals figure to build their offense around him, the running back position translates quickly from college to pro, and he’s a really, really good player," Breer said when asked who he believed would be the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"But I’d temper that just a bit in that I’d bet Arizona will try not to overuse him, with James Conner and Tyler Allgeier also in that backfield."

First-year head coach Mike LaFleur and his usage of running backs, at least as the play-caller with the New York Jets, saw more of a group role as opposed to one single dominant runner. After the Cardinals restructured James Conner and signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency, that's sure to be the case in 2026.

Yet the ultimate question is exactly how much usage Love will have in the committee backfield. Does his inexperience warrant LaFleur and his staff to ease Love into usage? Or does the price of a third overall pick demand he's on the field more often than not?

In terms of adjustments, Love himself says the adjustment — at least so far — has been fine.

"I mean, a lot of the same stuff run-game wise, I did it already. So I think I'm coming into the Cardinals and fitting right in, run-game wise, pass-game wise," Love said at rookie mini-camp. "Football is universal, like everything pretty much is the same, but it just looks differently,"

Bleacher Report's NFL insider in James Palmer said he spoke with people in Arizona who believe Love is "truly a three-down back," while also adding they love their room as a whole, specifically citing Allgeier and Conner.

It does feel like Love will not be thrust into workhorse duties right away. With that established, exactly what the timeshare looks will largely remain unknown until the regular season arrives.