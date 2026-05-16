First Look at Carson Beck, Jeremiyah Love in Full Cardinals Uniform

The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 rookie class is highlighted by two prominent faces in running back Jeremiyah Love and quarterback Carson Beck.

Both were included in the NFLPA's Rookie Premier class picture, which features some of the top and most marketable players on an annual basis. Love (Arizona's third overall pick) and Beck (third-round pick) certainly fit that billing.

Annual class photo from the 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere.



📸 @NFLPA pic.twitter.com/s0euXDfrIc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2026

This is the first time we've seen the two top picks in a full Cardinals uniform.

Annual class photo from the 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere.



📸 @NFLPA pic.twitter.com/s0euXDfrIc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2026

Especially with no primetime games this season, this might be the only time any fans outside of Arizona are going to see the Cardinals stars geared up. We've already seen them in gear for rookie mini-camp, though that was simply practice jerseys and shorts.

Behind the scenes of the 2026 NFL rookie class picture 📸



(via @GManzano24) pic.twitter.com/djrnkAWO4u — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 16, 2026

Love arrives to the desert with some of the biggest hype in the league after tearing it up at Notre Dame. He was made the highest drafted running back since 2018 and has some fairly lofty goals.

“Obviously, me being drafted number three to come to the Cardinals is a blessing. It’s a dream come true. What I meant when I said I’m on the hunt for something greater is wanting to convey that I’m not complacent. I’m not satisfied (with) just getting here. I want to be a Hall of Famer by the end of my time playing," Love said at his introductory press conference.

"I want to be one of the greatest running backs to come through the game, so I’m always on the hunt for something greater. Even after football, I’m on the hunt for something greater. Go back to school and get my degree. I wanted to become a doctor before I played football. Throughout life, I’m always going to be on the hunt for something greater and that’s just me. That’s how I was raised. My mom and my dad told me to never be complacent and never be satisfied. (Notre Dame Head Coach) Coach (Marcus) Freeman always says, ‘true is hard’ and ‘consistently find ways to get better.’”

Beck could potentially see some starting time this year after making multiple runs to the national title game with Miami and Georgia through his college career.

Surrounded by a strong supporting cast, Beck believes it could be a great opportunity.

"There's just so much talent on that team and that's what you need as a quarterback. You have guys around you; you give them chances and you get to put the ball in their hands. That's what it's about at the end of the day," he said.

"I'm super excited for this opportunity and having that many talented guys around you at your disposal, it's always something good. It's definitely never anything bad. I'm super excited for the opportunity.”

The Cardinals begin voluntary team activities next week.