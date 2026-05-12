Let's Slow Down The Carson Beck Hype Train Just a Tad

ARIZONA – It feels like not even No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is getting similar levels of hype to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck, a third-round draft choice, took the field alongside his fellow rookies for mini-camp with plenty of social media clips going viral.

Cardinals fans, like all other 31 fan-bases, are starved for actual football content to consume — but a clip of Beck moving around the pocket and throwing has stirred quite the interesting slew of conversations.

Such as Joe Burrow comparisons. In mini-camp. Wearing shorts and no helmet or pads. During a drill.

Carson Beck looks like Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/TLR72qZLbr — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) May 12, 2026

Wild.

The allure with Beck is certainly there. He's a 6-4 quarterback with plenty of college experience at two major programs with success at both Miami and Georgia. He worked in NFL-style offenses and is capable of being a game manager, especially with the talent around him in Arizona.

Yet it wasn't long ago when the Cardinals were heavily slandered on drafting Beck at the top of the third round, mostly by the same people claiming he'll be the starter and could acheive great heights.

Beck reminds me of a certain Bengals QB… 👀 pic.twitter.com/eQoqaeoOXv — KIZ (@CardinalsNewEra) May 11, 2026

And while that's certainly possible, we do need to shift this narrative back into perspective.

Jacoby Brissett is still very much projected to be the starting quarterback on opening day, even in spite of his absence from voluntary team activities in hopes of snagging a new contract.

While Beck will surely have an opportunity to prove himself in training camp, Brissett's the lead dog in that clubhouse for a reason.

"You want to be the guy out there. It's such an interesting position," Beck told reporters on potentially starting.

"It's why I think it's the best position on Earth. There's only one guy out there. ... So I mean obviously I would love to play and perform. But again, we'll see where that takes me and really just showing up and going to go to work."

Expectations for a third-round pick, especially quarterback, should always be tempered. That's not to say Beck isn't capable of contributing early — because he certainly is — though we also need to come back down to reality.

We're in May. Beck isn't going against live competition. Getting sucked into the world of hope from clips posted on social media is a recipe for dissapointment.

If Beck can carry momentum into training camp and preseason play, then this conversation should be had.

But even then, let's maybe stop the Burrow comps.