Patriots Poaching Cardinals Practice Squad OL

The Arizona Cardinals now have a vacant practice squad spot to fill.

The Cardinals have lost offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the New England Patriots, as the Patriots are signing him off Arizona's practice squad according to reports.

"Source tells me Patriots are signing 9-year veteran G/T Matt Pryor off the Cardinals’ practice squad. Has been with six teams and started 40 games. Patriots are down to their third-string RG and need depth," wrote Ben Volin on X.

Source tells me Patriots are signing 9-year veteran G/T Matt Pryor off the Cardinals’ practice squad. Has been with six teams and started 40 games. Patriots are down to their third-string RG and need depth. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 30, 2026

Pryor must be on the Patriots' active roster since he was signed off another team's practice squad.

The Cardinals worked out four linebackers this week, so perhaps they'll opt to bolster that position with a spot now open.

Pryor was signed as a free agent this offseason with hopes of supplementing their depth along the line. Pryor is a player with playing time at practically every position along the offensive line, though he lost out to youthful faces such as Josh Fryar and Jayden Williams when the Cardinals cut their roster down to 53 players.

The Cardinals' offensive line has been a talking point for several reasons to begin the year, as Jacoby Brissett has one of the shortest times to throw in the NFL per Next Gen Stats at 2.62 seconds.

Run blocking in particular has been a topic, as the Cardinals have been hit-or-miss in that area to begin 2026.

“Yes, I do, but not to be confused with — we have a lot to clean up," head coach Mike LaFleur said when asked about the run-blocking and if it took a step forward.

"Again, what encourages me and what excites me about getting back to work with these guys on Wednesday when they get back in is it’s all stuff we can control. A lot of the issues we had in the run game were simply busts. Our guys know that’s just unacceptable. Again, anytime I see a bust, I don’t point the finger at them. I point the finger right here. We didn’t provide the clarity obviously to go out and do that.”

Pryor joins a Patriots team that is 1-2 this season, the same record as Arizona.