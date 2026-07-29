Cardinals Camp Notebook, Day 5: Pads On, Physicality Up

GLENDALE — Lights. Camera. Action.

The pads came on for the first time today at State Farm Stadium as the Cardinals now progress into the second phase of training camp.

There's a different sense of physicality when the pads come on as the rushing attack is able to gain a better and more realistic feel as opposed to the initial days of camp - where Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur dubbed it a "passing camp" to begin festivities.

A recap from a busy (and brusing) day in the desert:

What We Saw Today

Absolutely no time was wasted on the first day of pads, as Budda Baker and Elijah Higgins had a brief skirmish — though that was the only thing close to a dust-up we had the entire day. Practice had a nice tempo to it and the Cardinals (mostly) got out healthy.

We say mostly because PJ Mustipher did suffer a right ankle injury, though it was taped-up promptly and he was good to go. However, Roy Lopez, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Dante Stills were back in action today.

Speaking of Harrison, he was again consistently open, though he dropped a wide open pass in the middle of the field.

Jacoby Brissett stepped into the first-team huddle today for the first time since signing his new contract. Most of the rust was off and he took command of the offense well.

Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck took the remaining reps with the two's and three's, respectively. Beck took a step in the right direction in terms of accuracy but is still finding his footing.

Budda Baker, Michael Wilson and Darius Robinson all continue to have notably impressive camps in their own respects. Wilson had the play of the day when he brought down a tough over the shoulder catch near the sideline while Baker continues to fly to the football and Robinson was in the backfield once again.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette got plenty of work with the first team offense. Don't be surprised if he ultimately cracks the 53-man roster thanks to his special teams prowess.

Jon Gaines continues to struggle with snap placement, as he's now fielded multiple days with errant snaps.

Isaiah Adams took all first-team snaps at right guard after Chase Bisontis made a brief appearance with the starters over the weekend.

James Conner and Trey Benson were once again sidelined during team drills, though Benson participated in both catching/running drills while Conner didn't run routes during individual. Bam Knight got some RB2 work in while Jeremiyah Love dominated red zone period, getting all the reps with the first and second team.

Jack Gibbens got some work with the first team defense at inside linebacker. Cody Simon has typically ran with Mack Wilson Sr. during those snaps.

Video Highlights

Quote of the Day

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur on ramping up the physicality up with pads:

"There's going to be collisions out there, obviously, and when the ball carrier is going, particularly between the tackles, and there's opportunities to thud up frontal, they'll do that. And then they'll let them go, and then the shots will come.

"I told the guys if anyone in the hole has a shot to thud them up, thud them up. I don't want to see 11 guys thudding up. That's not realistic. So let them go, and then go get your shot on the ball so that you're 1: you're training yourself and 2: you're training the [running] backs. If it's out in open space or a ball's thrown over the middle, those guys got to be pros. I mean, they're the elite of the elite out there, and guys got to know how to practice.

"Typically the guys that don't know how to practice are the guys that just can't stick around because they're not capable of it. I look forward to seeing them be physical but being smart at the same time."

What's Next?

The Cardinals are back in action tomorrow on Wednesday, July 29, with practice beginning at 4:00 PM.