Cardinals Make Final James Conner Free Agency Decision

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was a heavily rumored cut candidate entering the 2026 offseason — though he's not going anywhere.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X:

"The Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl RB James Conner have agreed to a revised contract to keep him in Arizona for 2026, sources say. Conner played just three games last season because an ankle injury. But he’ll be back at age 31."

The Cardinals could have saved $7.5 million by cutting Conner this offseason. While the exact details of the restructure are unknown immediately, it's hard to imagine the new deal isn't extremely team friendly.

Arizona had $48 million in cap space entering this weekend. Free agency is set to begin tomorrow on March 9.

Conner, a team captain and prominent voice in the locker room, is now set to return to help a Cardinals rushing attack turn things around in 2026 under the guidance of new head coach Mike LaFleur.

Arizona's running back room also features Trey Benson. The Cardinals were linked to Breece Hall before the New York Jets used the franchise tag on him, preventing him from hitting free agency.

How Cardinals Move Into Future

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Bringing back Conner on a cheaper deal is a wise move, and perhaps that tells us a few things about Arizona's intentions moving forward.

Maybe they're not sold on the idea of Benson becoming a lead back just yet, and that's understandable. While Benson has provided flashes in the pan, he's been inconsistent through the two seasons he's played in Arizona with 2025 coming to a close with a season-ending injury after just four games.

This also feels like we can rule Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love out of the running for the third overall pick. There was some chatter after the NFL combine on that potentially coming to fruition, though Arizona now should really focus their premium capital on other positions now that their top two lead backs will be back in the saddle for next season.

Conner had just one season left on his contract, and while it's unknown if he's set to return for a longer portion of time, it's still a solid move by the organization to bring back one of their leaders at a discounted rate — especially at a position such as running back that's been devalued over the course of the last few decades.