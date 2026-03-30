Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Finally Addressed Kyler Murray Release

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur addressed reporters for roughly 30 minutes today at the NFL's owners meetings, touching on a variety of topics.

Of course, the departure of quarterback Kyler Murray was discussed. Murray, the seven-year quarterback in Arizona, was released by the Cardinals ahead of LaFleur's first season in charge.

We haven't been able to speak with LaFleur since – until now.

What Mike LaFleur Said on Kyler Murray's Release

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Like I've said about Kyler, a lot of respect for him. Wish him the best. Did some good stuff here but sometimes it's time for change for both sides. Again, wish him the best. Will never wish ill will on anybody," LaFleur said.

Murray signed with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason while Arizona inked Gardner Minshew to join Jacoby Brissett for 2026. Both are only under contract through the upcoming season.

When later asked what went into the decision to move on from Murray, LaFleur added:

"Like I just said, it's one of those things where it's good for both parties to part ways if you will. Again, we wish him the best. He had a lot of success here. I know when I was on the other sideline, albeit [I'm not] Robert Saleh or one of the defensive coaches — he was a problem. Again, wish him all the success but we felt like this was the best thing to move forward."

Was Murray ever a serious possibility to return?

"We had discussions, Monti [Ossenfort] and I. We'll keep it at that. I'm not going to discuss what was discussed with Kyler and that group, but definitely had discussions about everything. You name it, we were talking about it," LaFleur said.

"Let's call it what it is: The quarterback position is the most important position in all of sports. We know that. So there were lengthy conversations in so many different aspects of it, and there will continue to be until we figure out how we have the most perfect room possible. I like where we're at right now but like we said, if there's a guy to add, we're going to add [him]."

That could come in the 2026 NFL Draft or perhaps next offseason depending on how the dominoes fall for Arizona.

However you slice it, it sure sounds like the Cardinals wanted to move off Murray in the most amicable way possible.