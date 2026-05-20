Cardinals Coach Had Hilarious Response to NFL Schedule Release

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule was released just under a week ago, but head coach Mike LaFleur couldn't care less.

"Outside of my wife's phone ringing about who wants to come to the home games and away games, I don't really care about any of that," he told reporters during the beginning stages of voluntary team activities.

Such is life for an NFL coach in May, as they're just trying to establish the foundation of what they're doing. None more than LaFleur, who is in his first gig as a head coach with his first season in Arizona slowly approaching as well.

"Schematically you're just setting those foundations," said LaFleur.

"Exactly what you're trying to get done schematically, what you're trying to ask them to do physically to be able to execute. Every day you're just trying to judge, 'did we get a little bit better?'

"Some of what we're doing is to make sure that Trey McBride gets a route. Some of it is to make sure our quarterbacks are going through a certain progression against maybe a good coverage, maybe a bad coverage, called a bad play. How can we make that bad play worse? Some of it is to give the defense a look. So there's so many aspects that go into it."

LaFleur's Cardinals have one of the toughest schedules in the league with six games against the NFC West and more playoff opponents from last season. Using their previous opponent's win percentage from 2025, they have the third-worst schedule in the league.

Change has been a massive keyword in Arizona since LaFleur took over, especially at spots like quarterback where Kyler Murray has departed and the team hasn't quite found a long-term solution.

It's a long process to turn the Cardinals around, one that started way before voluntary activities according to LaFleur.

"It started back when they first got here for phase one. We spent those four days, like we discussed, where we didn't talk about one play. We were just talking about the pre-snap operation, the cadences, the formations, the motions, how it's all tied together," he said.

"Along with that, you're talking about a lot of the fundamentals of what you're trying to get done. Don't worry about the play. Here's how we hit blocks, here's how we hit interior blocks with our duo game, here's how the wide zone looks. Here's our slides. Here's our terminology. So you spend a lot of time just doing that.

"Then you try to bucket it up for the guys, you know, just from a pass game standpoint, talk about all your backside progression stuff that's coming in the quarterback's vision, why those words are what they are. Then you go to the quick game, then you buck it up into the different varieties of five step and seven step and all that. How the seven step ties in with the play pass, and then can we sprinkle in a screen here and there.

"And so with the rules, you don't get too far ahead of yourself. You didn't get a chance to go practice that stuff, so we have to be careful with, 'Hey, I don't care about installing a screen in early April if we can't go rep it, until mid-May.' So, but for the most part, I'd say we're in."