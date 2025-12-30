Arizona Cardinals Land Best Player in Bold 2026 NFL Mock Draft

We have just one more week of the 2025 season, and the Arizona Cardinals have climbed into the top-five picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. There's still time to move up another pick or two, but fifth overall feels about right for where they will finish.

It's a great spot to be in should the Cardinals miss out on a chance to move up for a quarterback. Plenty of superstar talent will be available, between offensive weapons and defenders at every level of the defense. Arizona's goal should be to upgrade the team regardless of where that player plays, so this is a perfect outlook.

I have a fresh 2026 NFL mock draft for the Cardinals with a best-player-available approach, and to switch things up, I tossed in a “maximum upside” comparison for the players. For anyone who hates lofty pro comparisons, this may not be for you, but for fans who are looking for hope, you may enjoy these “shoot for the moon” comparisons.

We can start things off with the Cardinals drafting arguably the best player in the 2026 NFL Draft class, and one who does justify a crazy comparison. Truly, he's earned that kind of praise.

Pick 5: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Hopefully you were paying attention to the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons, because if you did, then you saw how big a role safety play impacted that game. Budda Baker is a beast, but he doesn’t create turnovers, while Jalen Thompson is a pending free agent, and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is still a work in progress.

Downs is an experienced superstar safety in the caliber of prospect that Kyle Hamilton was a few years back. This is the kind of game-altering safety that does everything great, and can be your version of Earl Thomas III patrolling the defense.

Maximum upside: Earl Thomas III

Pick 37: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

Arizona will capitalize on draft value and snag Dunker to play on the right side of the offensive line. Drafting Iowa offensive linemen is about as safe as it gets when your goal is to shore up that unit.

Some like Dunker to kick inside, and I don’t hate the idea; I know that Dunker is a plus starter at right guard or tackle, and an immediate upgrade over what’s currently there. Just like Brandon Scherff was seen years ago, Dunker feels like a great bet to become a long-time starter with Pro Bowl upside.

Max upside: Brandon Scherff

Pick 69: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

The Cardinals’ cornerback position was as deep as any heading into 2025, and it was demolished by injuries that will bleed into next season. This front office loves drafting defensive backs, and they’ll need to do so this year out of necessity, not preference. Everette was up and down this season, but he has the goods to start at the next level early in his career.

If Garrett Williams and Will Johnson can stay healthy moving forward, adding Everette to that room would give the Cardinals a phenomenal trio with Downs and company behind them. Cardinals fans and staff are surely upset they passed on Kamari Lassiter a few years back, and they can right that wrong with Everette.

Max upside: Kamari Lassiter

Pick 105: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez was maybe robbed of the Heisman Trophy after compiling one of the best seasons a linebacker has had in years at the position. He may be somewhat undersized and not what teams would like at the position, but the dude is simply good at football, and sometimes that’s all you need.

There was once another perceived undersized Texas Tech linebacker who had the same instincts as Rodriguez named Zack Thomas, and he went on to be one of the greatest linebackers of his time. Rodriguez could be history repeating itself.

Max upside: Zack Thomas

Pick 144: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Once upon a time, Klubnik was discussed as the potential number one overall pick in 2026, but Clemson’s miserable 2025 season with national championship aspirations fell apart and derailed many of their players’ draft stock.

Klubnik was one of those affected the most, but he’s being discredited far too much for this season after what he put together in 2024. He has as much starting time under his belt as any in this class, but none have aged as well as he has. I see Klubnik as a future NFL starter, with his draft value poised to make him one of the best value picks in decades.

The Cardinals need to add as many bodies as they can at quarterback to compete, and I expect them to add some in free agency. Based on his floor, Klubnik could turn into what the Saints are seeing with Tyler Shough right now as a potential future starter with terrific value, but I like him to turn into a Trevor Lawrence-level guy.

Maximum upside: Trevor Lawrence

Pick 183: Chase Roberts, WR, BYU

If you are a fan of a big-body wide receiver who can make plays down the field, then Roberts is the guy for you. BYU isn’t known for putting out superstar pass catchers on an annual basis, and that may be the perception with Roberts near the end of the draft, but I encourage you to look past the pick number here.

What you should think of instead is Roberts’ ability to make plays down the field, and that’s something that the Cardinals’ passing game is still lacking, even with players like Michael Wilson stepping up. I see plenty of Jordy Nelson here, and not for the obvious or lazy reasons, as I think many forget that the big-body deep threat dominated for several seasons as the BFF of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Maximum upside: Jordy Nelson

Pick 218: Pat Coogan, IOL, Indiana

It's rare to find starting-caliber players late in the draft, but that's exactly what Coogan represents here. He's a massive center at 6'5", but he plays and moves well inside. He has previous starting experience at left guard, but his last two seasons calling out coverage for the front five have seen him play at a high level.

His career path feels identical to Landon Dickerson, who played guard and center during his college time at Florida State before transferring to Alabama and moving to center. He's back playing guard with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's been nothing short of spectacular since arriving in Philly. The Cardinals would love a versatile interior lineman who can play guard for as long as Hjalte Froholdt stays in the desert and kick inside should he ever leave.

Maximum upside: Landon Dickerson