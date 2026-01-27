3 Final Questions Cardinals Must Answer Before Choosing Next Head Coach

The Arizona Cardinals appear close — very close — to hiring their next head coach.

With the Buffalo Bills hiring Joe Brady this morning, Arizona is just one of three teams left to fill their vacancies alongside the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.

Arizona is essentially down to Los Angeles Rams OC Mike LaFleur and Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile, and while either seems to be a strong hire — there's still a few questions the Cardinals need to answer before making a final decision.

1. Is Mike LaFleur Worth The Risk?

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We've been consistent in our belief in LaFleur and what he can do in Arizona, though his inexperience is one of the biggest question marks here.

Is he worth the risk?

LaFleur's previously called plays for the New York Jets, which ended after just two seasons and less than ideal results.

However, he's spent substansial time under the guidance of Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan. Both offensive minds have produced stellar coaching trees, and LaFleur is set to benefit from both.

LaFleur is easily shaping up to be the league's next young and innovative coach, something the Cardinals unfortunately have been on the wrong end of for the last few seasons in the NFC West.

His inexperience is the biggest knock, but the Cardinals have to weigh that against his potential in a league that has trended towards coaches of his mold.

2. What Offensive Staff Can Campanile Assemble?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's no doubting Campanile's locker room leadership nor his ability to develop talent, which is something he's done at every stop in a quickly rising coaching career.

The Jaguars had the No. 1 run defense this past season, and it's exciting to think of what he can do with a Cardinals defense that didn't squeeze enough juice out of its talent in 2025.

Rather, Campanile's biggest question comes in how Arizona's offense will look. Who could he bring over to really get things going on that side of the ball?

The Cardinals already tried and failed with a first time head coach who was defensive-minded and a less than ideal plan at offensive coordinator. They can't do that same song and dance again.

Campanile needs to have a strong staff to figure out what they'll do to maximize weapons such as Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson among others on offense.

And on that note:

3. What's the Plan With Kyler Murray?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Don't think we haven't thought about one of Arizona's biggest question marks entering the 2026 offseason.

While the coaching search is the first domino that needs to fall, the Cardinals have a massive decision with Murray after the franchise passer has completed seven years in the desert. Murray is due a 2027 guaranteed roster bonus of $19.5 million for 2027 if he's still on the team when March 15 arrives.

This coaching search is important for many reasons, but don't think Murray isn't a prevalent topic in these discussions. Owner, GM and HC all have to be on the same page with Murray or it simply won't work.

In their last cycle, the Cardinals were still essentially tied to Murray financially, Working with the former No. 1 overall pick was more of an expectation rather than a choice.

This time around, there's more flexibility to parting ways with Murray — but everybody has to be on board, regardless of what direction the Cardinals want to take.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News