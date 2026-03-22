3 Latest Expert Predictions on Cardinals' Top Draft Pick

The Arizona Cardinals are roughly a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft, where their third overall pick weighs massively in terms of potentially turning the tide out in the desert.

Arizona has numerous directions they can turn, and looking across various national mock drafts, it's clear the Cardinals' top pick is anything but:

PFF: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Gordon McGuinness: "If the draft shakes out this way, then the Cardinals would have their choice of the class' top defensive players. Pass rusher remains their most glaring need, and that's where Rueben Bain Jr. comes in.

"Bain's monstrous 2025 campaign included a 23.5% PFF pass-rush win rate, the top mark among draft-eligible Power Four edge defenders. He also brings the versatility to move inside as an interior rusher in certain situations."

Our take: Bain appears to be a very high ceiling pass rusher, which is something the Cardinals need. Can Arizona convince themselves his arm length isn't a real problem? If not, he props himself up to be a dangerous presence on the edge that can handle duties opposite of Josh Sweat.

NFL.com: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Chad Reuter: "The Cardinals don't overthink this pick. Mauigoa's a strong, hard-nosed run blocker who fills a major need in Arizona and should be an NFL starter for a decade."

Our take: This wouldn't be the sexy pick, but it just might be the right one. Arizona still needs a verified starter at right tackle, and Mauigoa is a player who can plug themselves into the starting lineup immediately and thrive. He won't sell jerseys or get fans excited as other positions, though this would be a strong addition to the trenches.

ESPN: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Mel Kiper: "The Cardinals weren't much better than the Jets in the sack department, tying for 28th with 30. Josh Sweat needs a running mate, and Reese has the instincts and burst to get home on the QB. Of course, Reese also played off-ball linebacker at Ohio State, and though he said during the combine that he would be an NFL edge rusher, that sort of versatility is a big plus. He had 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss last season."

Our take: Cardinals fans might be getting Isaiah Simmons flashbacks with the versatility, though Reese is a completely different prospect. The only hold-up we have with this selection: How good can Reese be as a full-time edge rusher? The versatility is nice, though if he can't help this front seven get sacks, there's better options at the third overall pick.