3 New Year's Resolutions for Arizona Cardinals

ARIZONA -- Happy New Year's, everyone!

Here's to hoping all of our resolutions come true.

While the Arizona Cardinals won't exactly be looking to trim some weight or read some more books for 2026, they certainly will be hoping for the following things to happen this year:

1. Figure Out Kyler Murray's Future

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025.

This is one of the biggest questions of the offseason -- it's not a matter of if Murray is out of Arizona next offseason, but rather how that happens and where he goes in 2026.

After seven years in the desert, it's clear the Cardinals and Murray are set to split with just one playoff appearance during that time.

It doesn't have to be an ugly split -- but it's probably best for both sides.

A trade is preferred on the Cardinals' end, though Arizona may have to eat some salary cap in order for that to happen. A release would be costly, though it might be needed.

Murray's still a capable passer and very well could find brighter pastures ahead -- though that's just not in the desert.

2. Find a Capable Offensive Mind

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA: Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing with quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.

There has to be some sort of change within the coaching staff -- and while Jonathan Gannon's job security is TBD -- there's no doubting change has to happen on the offensive side of the ball.

That has to come at the expense of Drew Petzing, who hasn't quite panned out after three years in Arizona.

Between the offense's clear inability to run the ball, the lack of ability to get Marvin Harrison Jr. involved and overall play-calling -- it's clear a fresh face is needed to run the offense in 2026.

Who that is remains to be seen. A dream scenario would be getting Los Angeles Rams assistant Mike LaFleur or an experienced play-caller like Brian Daboll.

Whoever it is -- the Cardinals need an upgrade.

3. Get Healthy

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA: Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals haven't been able to stay healthy all season, and at this point, Arizona is forced to re-evaluate their entire health and training staff as injuries have piled up from top to bottom of the roster.

Injuries hampered the Cardinals' ability to get anything going this season. To what extents can be debated.

We're not quite sure how to fix things or how to ensure the massive injury crisis gets solved -- though the Cardinals need to figure out how to never let 2025 happen again.

