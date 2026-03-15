Cardinals Add Dynamic Special Teams Weapon

The Arizona Cardinals look to put a bow on their first week of free agency with the addition of a special teams weapon.

The Cardinals are signing WR/KR Devin Duvernay to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Sources: Former #Bears All-Pro WR/returner Devin Duvernay is signing with the #Cardinals on a 1-year, $2.5M deal, negotiated by @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports.



Aside from being an option at receiver, Duvernay is a key weapon for his field-position impact as a returner. pic.twitter.com/U8dfTYZwM1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2026

Schultz also added, "Devin Duvernay helped flip field position multiple times with the Bears as a returner, helping turn likely losses into wins. Arizona is hoping to get some of that after all the one-possession losses they had last year."

That's certainly the hope, as Arizona's lacked a premium return man since the Patrick Peterson days. While Duvernay isn't quite on that level, he's established himself as a threat on special teams.

He's proven himself to be a dynamic weapon with the ball in his hands and has earned his reputation as one of the league's best special teamers for a reason:

Devin Duvernay gives the Bears a boost on this punt return 😤



GBvsCHI on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cCcgFPJDIR — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2026

Arizona has their top wide receiver depth settled in Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne, so Duvernay's role will likely be more on return duties. However, he's still a capable plug-and-play receiver when needed.