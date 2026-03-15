Cardinals Add Dynamic Special Teams Weapon
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The Arizona Cardinals look to put a bow on their first week of free agency with the addition of a special teams weapon.
The Cardinals are signing WR/KR Devin Duvernay to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Schultz also added, "Devin Duvernay helped flip field position multiple times with the Bears as a returner, helping turn likely losses into wins. Arizona is hoping to get some of that after all the one-possession losses they had last year."
That's certainly the hope, as Arizona's lacked a premium return man since the Patrick Peterson days. While Duvernay isn't quite on that level, he's established himself as a threat on special teams.
He's proven himself to be a dynamic weapon with the ball in his hands and has earned his reputation as one of the league's best special teamers for a reason:
Arizona has their top wide receiver depth settled in Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne, so Duvernay's role will likely be more on return duties. However, he's still a capable plug-and-play receiver when needed.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin