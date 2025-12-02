Arizona Cardinals Add Running Back, Shuffle Roster Ahead of Rams Clash

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the following roster moves today:

Signed running back Corey Kiner to the active roster from Minnesota’s practice squad

Signed linebacker Eku Leota to the practice squad

Released running back Jermar Jefferson from the active roster

Released running back Montrell Johnson Jr. and running back Sincere McCormick from the practice squad

The Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

More on new faces in Kiner and Leota from the team's Media Relations Dept.:

Cardinals Add Vikings RB, Saints LB

"Kiner (5-9, 209) has been on Minnesota’s practice squad since September 23 after entering the league with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent from Cincinnati. The 23-year old Kiner spent three seasons at Cincinnati (2022-24) after beginning his collegiate career at LSU (2021) and appeared in 45 total games (25 starts), rushing for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns on 556 carries. Last year at Cincinnati, Kiner started all 12 games and had 1,153 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

"Leota (6-4, 257) played three games earlier this season with New Orleans after being elevated from the Saints practice squad. He has appeared in 14 games (one start) in his NFL career after entering the league in 2023 with Carolina as an undrafted rookie free agent from Auburn. Leota has eight tackles, 1.0 sack, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in his career. He played in 10 games with the Panthers (2023-24) and one game last season with the Steelers.

"Kiner will wear jersey #37 and Leota will wear #54."

Cardinals Hope to Finish Season on High Note

The 3-9 Cardinals have just five games left in their season, with seven of those losses coming in one score games.

“Like I said, we know how to compete (but) we don't know how to win. That falls on me," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.

"That's completely on me. We'll keep forging ahead. These games are - I talk about it with the staff, this is an external factor in my mind, but the past is the past, you’re at where you are (and) you are what your record is.

"I don't know the reasons now, but I know there is a reason we're going through this. If you’re in this league and you're in competitive situations — whatever you do, you're going to go through adversity. We're in it and you just try to keep digging out and know that you will come out the other side better. I do believe that.”