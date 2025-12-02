Cardinals React to Being Knocked Out of Playoff Race

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are no longer playoff contenders.

Arizona's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 mathematically eliminated the club from making their first postseason appearance since 2021.

The Cardinals now have five games to go before their season officially ends, and Arizona players and coaches reacted to their elimination afterwards:

Cardinals React to Missing Out on Playoffs Once Again

Marvin Harrison Jr. found out mid-interview the team was eliminated from playoff contention:

"We're out of the playoffs?" asked Harrison during his post-game interview.

"I mean, everybody still has a job to do. Week in and week out. We just got to put one day at a time, one week at a time and get some wins."

Marvin Harrison Jr. learns postgame the #AZCardinals have been eliminated from the playoff contention. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/PezJVMsEJx — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) November 30, 2025

Rookie cornerback Will Johnson offered this when asked about Jonathan Gannon's message to the team:

“Just keep getting better. I mean, that’s all we really can do at this point. Just keep getting better, keep chasing wins. You know, try to finish the season out as best as we can.”

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett was asked about their emotions:

“Obviously right now [we’re] down just because we just lost. The good thing about this team and this group is we show up to work on Monday and then we get an off day and then when we come back Wednesday, the energy is up. Everybody is all in on board. Win, lose or draw, it’s always going to be about the details. Even in wins you’ve got to find ways to clean up details. But the tough part about it is coming in loses. Like coach says, you know the margin’s so slim that we can’t afford to be off the details.”

Gannon himself at Monday's press conference said the simple fact of playing and competing will keep his troops moving forward.

“It's pro football, so everybody in that locker room loves to play and we find joy in competing. I know I do. We have a hell of an opportunity this week versus a really good team," he said.

“Yeah, they'll flip quick. I think I set the table for them. They know who's coming in here and this is the leader in the division. They're a top two defense. They've got arguably the best player on the planet right now. We've got a big-time challenge. You have to get rested, rejuvenated and then move on to them right now. That's what our guys will do, but there's a big-time challenge coming in here and they'll be excited about it.”

