Cardinals vs. Falcons: Official Decisions Made on Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake London

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons have revealed their final inactives report for Week 16's clash at State Farm Stadium.

As reported previously, both Drake London and Marvin Harrison Jr. will be active for today's 2:05 PM MST kickoff in the desert.

Cardinals vs Falcons Inactives

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cardinals inactives: Max Melton, Elijah Jones, Darren Hall, Jalen Thompson, Evan Brown, Paris Johnson Jr.

Falcons inactives: Mike Hughes, Nathan Carter, JD Bertrand, Michael Jerrell, Casey Washington, Malik Heath, Elijah Garcia

More on Drake London, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Both London and Harrison were questionable entering the weekend, though both were highly expected to play.

Harrison had missed the last two games with a heel injury while London's erasing a four-game absence with a sprained PCL.

"Any kind of deceleration really," Harrison told reporters when asked about his prior limitations. "I can kind of run straight, but changing directions and decelerating, that makes it tough having a heel issue."

As for London, his presence back on the field will be huge for Atlanta.

"Everything in the passing game goes through Drake," said Morris (h/t ESPN). "... He's the emotional leader. He's usually at the point of attack in everything we do for the running game."

More Quotes

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches from the sideline as his team plays the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 15, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jonathan Gannon on his time with Falcons QB Kirk Cousins and whether having prior experience with players helps with game planning:

“You have some familiarity and when you talk ball with people you get to see how they think about things, what they like, what they don't like, what affects them and what doesn't. Everybody's a little bit different with that, but he's in a new scheme with new players around him and a new play caller. He's different than he was back then, but he's still playing at a high level.”

Raheem Morris on Trey McBride's play this season:

“[McBride] has always been a guy, and this year it has really shown, and he's got a chance to show the world how talented and how good he is just at the game of football,” Morris said. “He loves it. He plays it that way. He can block. He can be the focal point in the passing game. He does it all.”

