Drake London Gets Final Update Ahead of Cardinals vs Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals will see Drake London suit up for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X:

"Falcons WR Drake London, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury that has sidelined him since Week 12, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source."

London is recovering from a PCL sprain that's seen him miss the last four games.

London was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday before not practicing Friday, though Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was adamant London would play this week.

"Everything in the passing game goes through Drake," said Morris (h/t ESPN). "... He's the emotional leader. He's usually at the point of attack in everything we do for the running game."

Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 2:05 PM MST kickoff at State Farm Stadium.

Full Cardinals vs Falcons Injury Report

For the Cardinals:

OUT - Evan Brown (personal), Darren Hall (concussion), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Max Melton (heel), Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE- L.J. Collier (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Cody Simon (knee/ankle), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Xavier Weaver (hamstring)

OFF INJURY REPORT - Budda Baker (thumb), L.J. Collier (knee), Will Johnson (thumb), Kelvin Beachum (rest), Josh Sweat (rest)

For the Falcons:

OUT - KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder), Mike Hughes (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE - Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder), Drake London (knee), James Pearce Jr. (foot)

OFF INJURY REPORT - Leonard Floyd (illness), Jessie Bates (rest), LaCale London (shoulder), Ruke Orhorhoro (groin), Kyle Pitts (knee), Dee Alford (illness), Bijan Robinson (illness)

What London's Arrival Means for Cardinals, Falcons

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) looks on before the start of a play against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

London, even if he's not fully healthy, brings a big boost to Atlanta's offense.

If anything else, his gravity on the field could impact how Arizona's defense opts to align and cover Atlanta's passing attack.

That could potentially free up the likes of Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts -- both have been extremely impactful when given opportunities this season.

Arizona's secondary (and overall defense) has struggled down the stretch of 2025, which does bode well for a potential rebound game for London, as he last played on Nov. 16.

Even if he's a decoy, the Falcons only benefit from his presence. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will have to account for his playmaking ability on top of stopping the aforementioned weapons for Atlanta with Kirk Cousins at quarterback.

On the year, London has 60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games.