Cardinals Bring Back Another Defensive Coach

The Arizona Cardinals are welcoming back outside linebackers coach Matt Feeney, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Feeney just was hired last offseason by previous head coach Jonathan Gannon, who has since been fired.

Feeney is one of a handful of coaches being retained under new leader Mike LaFleur, welcoming back the likes of coordinator Nick Rallis, linebackers coach Cristian Garcia and offensive line coach Justin Frye.

Arizona's defense wasn't able to come close to expectations in 2025, though Feeney's group at outside linebacker was highlighted by a career-high 12 sacks from Josh Sweat.

Prior to Feeney arriving in the desert, he spent three years with the Las Vegas Raiders as a defensive quality control coach and assistant defensive backs coach.

Feeney has pieces such as Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch and Baron Browning as other names to work with in the group.

With just days remaining until the NFL combine, the Cardinals are putting their finishing touches on their coaching staff under LaFleur.

"Every day in January and early February guys are getting plucked off — but there's so many good coaches out there," LaFleur told reporters this week.

"So you just kind of go through the process and you lose one. But sometimes when you lose one man, it might be the best thing that ever happened, because you end up finding the next one that is a better fit for us. And you learn some things about some guys that you might not have interviewed. So, yeah, challenges, but also I thought we were right where we needed to be."

The Cardinals march into free agency or the NFL draft looking to potentially add another edge rusher to their arsenal. That's been a position that will never be too crowded according to Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort.

“The next time I hear somebody say, we have too many edge rushers, it'll be the first time," he told reporters during the 2025 NFL Draft.

"That's a good problem to have. I think, with everything, competition brings out the best of all of them. The more, the merrier there."

Feeney's presence on staff will help to bring some continuity during a massive transition phase from the end of the Gannon era to LaFleur's future.

There's hope more additions from the outside and growth/development internally will push the Cardinals' pass rush to even further heights into 2026 — and now we know Feeney's sticking around for it.