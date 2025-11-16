Cardinals Star Budda Baker Hit With Costly NFL Fine
The NFL has assessed a fine of $17,389 to Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker for this hit on a defenseless receiver against the Seattle Seahawks last week:
Baker now becomes the fifth Cardinals player to be fined in 2025, following in the footsteps of:
- Week 9: Josiah Deguara, $6,500 for a low block
- Week 7: Josh Sweat, $11,593 for a facemask
- Week 6: Akeem Davis-Gaither, $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle
- Week 3: Trey McBride, $11,593 for taunting
Budda Baker's 2025 Season So Far
Baker's 61 tackles ranks second in Arizona this season while he's added two passes defensed and one fumble recovered.
2025 has been an unusually down year for Baker, who is used to staffing the stat sheet and making plays routinely.
His PFF grade of 53.5 ranks 77th out of 91 NFL safeties thus far.
Though Pro Football Focus and their grades aren't definitive, it does match both the box score and eye test of what's been a quiet season for the All-Pro.
Before the end of last season, Baker inked a three-year, $54 million contract extension to remain with the Cardinals.
Baker's Presence Still Valuable for Cardinals
Arizona's defense allows Baker to roam freely within its parameters.
“Budda definitely changed how (the defense) evolved and how it gets called,” Cardinals DC Nick Rallis said earlier this year.
“I look back at some of the tape from 2023 and I’m like, ‘Why did we have Budda right there? We should’ve had him right here.’ And then once you saw him go to work within the initial foundation, you started to create stuff for him.”
Baker is a consistent focus of worry for opposing offensive coordinators, and while he might not be putting up Pro Bowl numbers this season, his presence alone is enough to help the Cardinals out - esepcially with injuries piling up.
To Baker's credit, he's yet to miss a game this season, and longevity has been a pillar of his stint in Arizona since first landing in the desert back in 2017. He's played in less than 14 games once in his previous eight seasons.
Baker also provides a massive leadership role to the Cardinals, which in itself is invaluable for a team looking to get over the postseason hump.
Arizona is just 3-6 this season and will host the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 at State Farm Stadium.