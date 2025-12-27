Analyzing Cardinals' Final Roster Moves Ahead of Bengals Game

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With a banged-up roster, backups and practice squad players have been asked to take on larger roles than anticipated.

And with Arizona entering Sunday as heavy road underdogs, they'll need a few unsuspecting performances to pull off the upset in Cincinnati.

Breaking down today's moves -- which includes a big loss.

Paris Johnson Placed on Injured Reserve

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals placed Johnson on injured reserve for a second consecutive season, as the franchise left tackle is now done for the year after spraining his MCL.

Johnson, when healthy, has been one of the better left tackles in the league. He's also due for a contract extension this coming offseason.

In the short term, Josh Fryar and Kelvin Beachum should be expected to lock down both tackle spots. The Cardinals are so beat up at nearly every spot on the roster it almost diminishes Johnson's absence, though Arizona clearly is a better team when the near-Pro Bowl tackle is in the lineup.

Other Practice Squad Players Called Up

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jaden Davis (39) defends a pass from Darren Hall (30) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday, July 29, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

On top of the Johnson news today, the Cardinals also announced the signing of DL Zach Carter to active roster while also elevating two players (CB Jaden Davis and WR Steven Sims) from practice squad for Sunday.

With Walter Nolen III on injured reserve, Arizona needs more bodies in the trenches the rest of the way -- which explains Carter's signing to the active roster.

Arizona has six players questionable ahead of Sunday, which includes Hjalte Froholdt (elbow), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Will Johnson (thumb/chest), Max Melton (heel), Josh Sweat (ankle/knee) and Jalen Thompson (hamstring).

With Davis being elevated, it's likely the Cardinals aren't confident in both Melton and Johnson being healthy. Fellow cornerback Kei'Trel Clark was previously ruled out, too.

Arizona's receiving corps has been the definition of decimated this year, so Sims would have been elevated even if Harrison wasn't expected to play on Sunday.

“Yeah, it's a challenge. But again, I think that's our job as coaches to make sure we're putting them in the right positions and guys have to go in and play," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters this week on the massive injuries piling up.

"... This year (is) a little bit unique (compared to) our first two years (because) we've had a lot more guys have to play. That's something that we've had to deal with, but you have to put them in positions, you have to develop them and they have to go out and play well. That's our job.”

Kickoff in Cincinnati is at 11:00 AM MST.

