Cardinals' Clock Ticking on This Head Coach Candidate

The Arizona Cardinals' search for their next head coach continues, as they're one of six current NFL openings available.

The Cardinals have seen top candidates come and go, as names in the likes of Robert Saleh, Jeff Hafley and John Harbaugh are officially off the market while Sean McDermott reportedly doesn't want to be in Arizona.

With a handful of potential candidates unavailable to interview in person until next Monday thanks to conference championship games, the Cardinals may feel the need to make a move soon.

"Raheem Morris is waiting out head coaching chances - he’s involved in Arizona search - but is expected to have multiple defensive coordinator looks should he not get a head job, per sources. Morris has close ties to Kyle Shanahan (SF), Matt LaFleur (GB) and Dan Quinn (WSH)."

Morris was fired from the Atlanta Falcons this past season after consecutive 8-9 campaigns. Morris has a strong defensive background in the NFL dating back to 2002. He's also won two Super Bowls as an assistant head coach — one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the other with the Los Angeles Rams.

Morris is considered to be a top candidate for defensive coordinator jobs in Green Bay and other spots. So too is Jonathan Gannon, which you can read about here.

Would the Cardinals make a move on Morris?

Reports seem to indicate Arizona strongly covets a few guys they can't interview due to league rules, which includes all of the Rams' coordinators (DC Chris Shula and OC Mike LaFleur), Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph, New England Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown and Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak.

Morris has the prior experience and defensive background owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort would seem to covet — especially if they want a quick turnaround.

"First and foremost, we're looking for a strong leader. Being a head coach in the NFL is a difficult job, and there's 31 other teams that are trying to do the same thing that we're doing. And so a lot goes into that," said Ossenfort on what the Cardinals are looking for in their next head coach.

"There's being a strong leader, it's creating accountability and dependability in the locker room, it's creating advantages on the field, putting our players in a position to be successful. It's developing young players. It's helping them take that next step. We get players out of college, and we have to get them better. And so there's a lot that falls under the umbrella of a head coach, and so we're focused on finding a coach that can help us achieve those goals."

