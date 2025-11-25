Cardinals Closing in on Top-10 NFL Draft Pick

After 12 weeks of football, the Arizona Cardinals are rapidly trending towards a top ten selection next offseason.

ESPN's FPI predicts Arizona to finish with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with a 74.2% chance to land in the top ten while they have a 17.8% chance to land in the top five.

They're currently ninth in today's draft order, though the final few games of the season could see that change.

ESPN's Projected Draft Order (As of Week 13)

Projected Draft Order Odds to Finish Top 5 Odds to Finish Top 10 1. Tennesse e Titans 90.5% 99.7% 2. Las Vegas Raiders 79.1% 98.6% 3. New Orleans Saints 72.3% 97.8% 4. New York Jets 70.8% 97.9% 5. Cleveland Browns 58% 95.5% 6. New York Giants 41.6% 92.2% 7. Washington Commanders 27.4% 83.7% 8. Cincinnati Bengals 19.9% 75.5% 9. Arizona Cardinals 17.8% 74.2% 10. Minnesota Vikings 8% 56.6%

The Cardinals move into the final stretch of games with the eighth-toughest strength of schedule remaining in the league, according to Tankathon.

The only game they're favored to win remaining on the schedule is against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cardinals Draft Position Under GM Monti Ossenfort

The Cardinals have finished with picks three, four and sixteen in the first three years of Monti Ossenfort's tenure in Arizona. They also held the No. 27 overall pick in 2024 thanks to a prior trade with the Houston Texans.

That very trade saw the Cardinals in 2023 move down from No. 3 to 12 before moving back up to six to select Paris Johnson Jr. while acquiring the extra first.

In 2024, Arizona saw Marvin Harrison (No. 4) and Darius Robinson (No. 27) as their two first-round picks while Walter Nolen was the selection this past offseason.

Now, they're trending quickly towards another top ten finish in the draft, which would be their third in four years.

Where Could Cardinals Go With First-Round Pick?

The first and obvious answer sits at quarterback, which heavily depends on: 1. The future of Kyler Murray and 2. Who will be available.

With a few quarterback-needy teams projected to pick ahead of them, it's unlikely Arizona is able to sit and pick a suitable passer, which means they'd have to trade up.

However, the offensive line should very much be in play, especially at spots such as right tackle and left guard moving into the future.

Receiver could also be in play - especially if the Cardinals get a fresh play-caller for the offense.

A sneaky position to watch is safety, as Jalen Thompson is set to hit free agency this offseason. With how the Cardinals love to play dime personnel, a high level player in the defensive backfield might make sense.

On a roster that can use upgrades practically anywhere, this year's draft cycle should be a fun one to monitor.

