Jonathan Gannon Explains Why Cardinals Won’t Make Any Drastic Changes Yet

As head coaches and coordinators around the league begin to lose jobs with the season winding down and reality settling in, the Arizona Cardinals won't be participants.

At least not soon.

The Cardinals' 3-8 record has stirred intense debate in regards to what changes should be made from top to bottom, though head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters the organization simply needs to stick to the process.

Cardinals Won't Make Drastic Changes

“When we look at those games that you're talking about, we evaluate everything that we're doing and then we implement certain things to try to fix problems that keep showing up over and over. That's what anybody would do, but I believe in our process and our people," said Gannon following the team's latest loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"(For) the sake of change, to think that you're going to get a different result, I don't believe in that (with) where we're at right now. I think these games that are coming down to one score games, you can look at a couple plays here or there, but I showed the defense the first drive of the game. They're backed up and five plays later it's 7-0, and really not for anything schematically that they did.

"Those are the things that I point out that it's like, hey, let's fix these day one install plays on a sail route, on a stretch play, on a four-way post wheel three out man to man zone beater that we're in man to man. Let's do those a little bit better. Then in critical moments, (it comes down to) do we have the right thought process, and can we execute?

"I think we have the right thought process, and I've seen us execute. We just have to do it a little higher level.”

Gannon Has to Make Some Sort of Adjustment

The Cardinals believe they have the right process, though something clearly needs to be fixed after dropping their last eight-of-nine games to effectively put themselves out of playoff position.

Gannon's entering his third season in Arizona with little progress shown on the field. Despite clearly turning the locker room and establishing a new sense of culture, that hasn't translated to wins on the field.

As a result, patience is running thin with Cardinals fans - and while change surely seems inevitable once the regular season comes to a close - don't expect it relatively soon.

