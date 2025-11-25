Cardinals Deservingly Drop Across Week 13 NFL Power Rankings

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are sliding down NFL power rankings, and after yet another loss, that's deserved.

The Cardinals continue to display an odd mix of winning and losing football that ultimately has cost them close games this season, their latest outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars being a prime example.

As we power into Week 13, the Cardinals rank no higher than 20 as playoff contention feels like a country mile away:

USA Today: 21 (no change)

Nate Davis: "In one sense, this offense has been wildly inconsistent in 2025. In another, Arizona has scored between 20 and 27 points in every game but one."

NFL.com: 24 (down one)

Eric Edholm: "Arizona has now lost six straight one-score affairs. Injured as this group might be, it's a tiresome script for a team that now has dropped eight of its last nine games overall. This isn't one of the worst handful of teams in the league, I don't think, but the Cardinals' record suddenly suggests otherwise.

"They took the lead midway through the fourth quarter against Jacksonville on Sunday but allowed the Jaguars to quickly regain the advantage. After forcing a turnover on downs, the Cards had a chance to win it in regulation, with ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Michael Wilson ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿'s 31-yard catch getting them down to the Jacksonville 11-yard line with around 29 seconds left -- but they allowed more than 15 seconds to tick off the clock before running another play, limiting them to one (failed) shot at the end zone and a game-tying kick.

"Then Jacksonville gave Arizona a break by kicking a field goal in OT, but the Cardinals couldn't close it out after crossing midfield. That's how you continually lose close games."

ESPN: 26 (down two)

Josh Weinfuss on Cardinals' best thanksgiving memory: "The Cardinals have lost their seven Thanksgiving appearances since 1948, with their most recent coming in their Super Bowl run during the 2008 season. Before that, however, they last played on Thanksgiving in 1985 -- that's once in 40 years.

"In 1948, the Cardinals were virtually unstoppable behind Hall of Famer Charley Trippi. Their only loss that season came in the NFL Championship Game, preventing them from claiming back-to-back titles."

CBS Sports: 23 (down one)

Pete Prisco: "They keep losing tough, close games. In the end, it might cost Jonathan Gannon his job."

The Ringer: 23 (up one)

Diante Lee: "In my younger years, I would’ve poured hours into EA Sports’Maddenfranchise, trying to turn a team just like the 2025 Cardinals into a dynasty. There are real reasons to be optimistic about this team, like a defensive line that’s quietly been one of the NFL’s best at stopping the run and a receiving corps that’s taken off since Arizona made a change at quarterback.

"If the Cardinals can just turn one of their future draft picks into a legitimate quarterback, making a pivot toward future contention won’t sound so far-fetched."

The Cardinals face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

