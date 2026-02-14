Cardinals Coach Breaks Down Every Coordinator Hire

The Arizona Cardinals officially have hired the most important pieces of their coaching staff after a lengthy process in the desert.

Head coach Mike LaFleur and the Cardinals officially announced all of Nathaniel Hackett (OC), Nick Rallis (DC) and Michael Ghobrial (ST) this weekend.

Now, Arizona can move forward into a key offseason having some sort of continuity on staff.

Here's what LaFleur said on each respective hire:

Special Teams Coordinator Michael Ghobrial

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LaFleur on Ghobrial: “I have great familiarity and regard for him from our time with the Jets and I know he’s only continued to grow stronger as a coach in the subsequent years with the Giants. The enthusiasm he brings is infectious, which is critical for all coaches but especially on special teams. As a team, we will definitely benefit from his energy and experience.”

The Cardinals need some consistency on special teams after a horrible outing under prior coordinator Jeff Rodgers, who wasn't retained by Arizona after surviving multiple coaching staffs.

Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

Dec 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett reacts in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LaFleur on Hackett: “With Nathaniel, when you combine his experience with his high level of offensive production, it’s hard to think of anyone better suited for this position. I’ve never worked with him but know he’s definitely one of the top offensive minds in the league and cannot wait to see what he can do with the playmakers we have on this offense”

Hackett will serve as a veteran voice for the first-year head coach in LaFleur. He won't be calling for Arizona but will help with installing LaFleur's scheme.

Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LaFleur on Rallis: “Nick is someone I have always great respect for, especially going against him in the division over the last three years. During the interview process, I expressed that he was someone I held in high regard and would be very interested in talking to about the position. I’ve had the chance to meet with him and pick his brain over the last couple weeks and am even more impressed than I was before. I know the respect he has from coaches around the league and especially with the players on this team and that says a lot to me.”

This was a bit of a surprising move after Rallis' poor defensive outing in 2025 and Arizona's attempts to interview several other candidates. However, he knows the defensive personnel and is well liked/respected across the locker room.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News